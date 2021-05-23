Bill to Strengthen Security on the U.S. Capitol Just Passed the House





A $ 1.9 billion emergency funding bill to bolster security on the U.S. Capitol in the aftermath of the Jan.6 insurgency barely passed the House on Thursday. The measure, which would also provide additional personal security for lawmakers facing a growing wave of threats and harassment in Washington and their home districts, received no Republican backing and exposed cracks within the Democratic Party over the issue of increasing funding for any police force.

The bill was finally passed on Thursday, after last-minute negotiations led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with 213 votes for the bill and 212 against.

Every voting Republican voted no on the bill, saying it was too much money and there was no guarantee it would be properly spent to improve security. The votes followed recent statements downplaying or outright fabricating the facts about the violence that unfolded on Capitol Hill on January 6.

Even more strikingly, the Democrats were not unified among themselves. Left-wing members of the House, including members of the so-called squad, have split from the party in what could be loosely described as defund-the-police logic.

Democratic Representatives Cori Bush (MO), Ilhan Omar (MN) and Ayanna Pressley (MA) voted against the legislation; Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Jamaal Bowman (NY) and Rashida Tlaib (MI) voted present, meaning they officially took no position.

The defection is a sign of cracks within the party over thinking about police reform and the use of force, a policy area that has been a source of intense national debate since the protests sweeping the country. last year after the death of George Floyds at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

It also appears to be a carefully targeted warning shot by the Squad, illustrating that when unified they have the ability to torpedo Democratic legislation. The Democratic Party relies on a narrow majority in the House to pass each of its bills.

Bush, Omar and Pressley issued a joint statement saying the package spends $ 1.9 billion on increased surveillance and policing without addressing the underlying threats of organized and violent white supremacy, radicalization and misinformation that led to this attack will not prevent it from happening again. .

Bowman told reporters he voted in attendance because I support certain things in the bill, like making sure our on-call staff and cleaners have the resources they need to respond and cope with this trauma. , but there are other things that I am not familiar with. support, such as adding additional funds to police budgets.

While Democrats have been unified on most major laws in the early months of the Biden administration, that unity may not hold up as more complex and polarizing political issues are debated and endanger some Democratic bills.

Meanwhile, Republicans ‘unified opposition to a nominally pro-law enforcement bill may signal once again a challenge to President Joe Bidens’ vision of being able to unify Congress around shared values.

January 6 and its aftermath raised serious security questions

Violence and security breaches by pro-Trump rioters seeking to end the certification of the 2020 election results on January 6 have raised big questions about what security should look like on Capitol Hill in the United States. to come up.

Capitol police were unprepared and were slow to respond to the thousands of demonstrators, some of whom were armed, who stormed the Capitol, destroyed property, chanted death threats, searched the hallways search for lawmakers and successfully closed the certification of election results. Some 140 police officers were injured and several people died. Experts say things could have been much worse, if lawmakers hadn’t narrowly avoided the crowds in a few close encounters.

The crisis in turn precipitated scrutiny of the Capitol Police and created a morale problem within its ranks, which appears to have prompted an increase in resignations and retirements among rank and file officers.

Despite this, Republican leaders in the House and Senate downplayed the threat that Capitol Police faced on January 6. This served both to exonerate supporters of former President Donald Trump for their role in the violence that day, and also to support arguments for maintaining the security status quo on Capitol Hill.

In a hearing Wednesday, a Republican from Georgia said last week that some of the people who broke into the Capitol on Jan.6 behaved like a normal sightseeing visit to Washington. Another compared the rioters to a crowd of misfits. And appearing on a Fox News show Wednesday, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson called the incursion a peaceful protest.

A majority of Republicans also opposed the formation of an independent commission to investigate the events of the day. While 35 House Republicans broke ranks with their party on Wednesday in support of the inquiry, leading Republicans, including parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy, opposed such an inquiry.

This disregard for the dangers members of Congress faced on January 6 comes as threats and harassment against lawmakers mount. Members of Congress report that they are increasingly confronted in stores and while traveling, receive threats against their families and have personal details of their lives posted online. Compared to last year, threats against federal lawmakers have more than doubled so far this year.

The nearly $ 2 billion bill passed Thursday seeks to address a wide range of issues, including: back pay for overtime, risk premium and retention premiums; better equipment and better training; a new rapid reaction team that would essentially create a standing force of the DC National Guard, according to Politico; fortify the Capitol complex with movable fences, surveillance equipment and reinforced windows and doors; and additional security for lawmakers who have been threatened and who are generally not eligible for state-funded security.

Squad opposes increasing police funding without reform

Without any Republican support, Democrats were able to pass the spending package, but barely. Pelosi and other senior Dems had to scramble to try and allay the Squads’ concerns over the bill, which Politico said included considerations of allocating more money to a Capitol Police force. in which some officers indirectly contributed to the violence of the days by a lax application.

I’m tired of the fact that whenever there is a failure in our policing system, the first response is that we give them more money, rather than investigating the failures and holding them to account. officials, Omar, who voted against the bill. , told The Intercept. I will continue to fight for a structural change that truly centers the security of peoples and humanity. This applies to us here on Capitol Hill, as well as to my constituents in Minneapolis.

Omar, Bush and Pressley’s joint statement expressed a broader set of concerns about the bill. Here is a key passage:

The increase in law enforcement funds does not inherently protect or safeguard the Capitol or the surrounding DC community. In fact, this bill passed before we had a real investigation into the events of January 6 and the failures involved because Republicans stubbornly obstructed the creation of a January 6 commission.

The bill also does far too little to alleviate the indescribable trauma of the countless officers, employees and support workers who were on site that day, spending fifty times as much money on building a rapid reaction force as ‘counseling. We cannot support this increased funding as many of our communities continue to face police brutality marching through the streets, and questions about the disparate response between insurgents and those protesting in defense of black lives. remain unanswered.

Ultimately, Pelosis’s Democratic caucus emerged with the bill they wanted because three members of the team decided to vote present rather than oppose it.

But the whole episode showed the progressive wing of the House Democrats showing strength as a voting bloc, and likely foreshadowing future legislative battles to come, whether on criminal justice issues or on other major points of political disagreement.

Pelosis’s 11th-hour negotiations to save the bill also suggest that with a narrow majority in the House, the Democratic Party leadership cannot afford to alienate its most progressive members over must-have legislation potentially offering to these limbs more to the left more weight. priorities.

And while the leaders of Biden and the Democratic House appear to have been able to satisfy the Squad on the Bidens Coronavirus Relief Bill and administrations open the gambit on a massive infrastructure bill, certain divisions between the establishment and the Squad may have more important consequences. For example, in light of the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, some squad members introduced an unprecedented resolution to block the $ 735 million arms sale from Bidens to Israel this week; Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) presented a similar proposal to the Senate.

While these resolutions are unlikely to be successful, they may embolden other party members to break with Biden, as some briefly seemed to do on the arms sale and serve as symbols of how the little one left bloc in Congress could become a thorn in the world. side of the party leadership in the months and years to come.

