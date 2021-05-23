Both UK Covid-19 vaccines have been identified as’very effective’ against the Indian strain.





Both of our vaccines are very effective against the mutant coronavirus in India, scientists said tonight.

Two Pfizer or AstraZeneca jabs are only slightly less than protection against the dominant Kent strain.

However, one jab is only 33% driving scramble to give more.

The battle is underway to give people two coronavirus jabs after scientists tonight reveal that the double dose is very effective against a new mutant Indian strain.

Taking Pfizer or AstraZeneca twice will only slightly reduce the protection against the predominant Kent strain.

The British Department of Public Health delivered good news as royal horse artillery soldiers joined the fight against the Indian variant.

They visited a leaflet from door to door to encourage Covid vaccination at Halliwell’s virus hotspot in Bolton, Lancs.

According to PHE, the Pfizer vaccine is 88% effective against the symptoms of the strain after the second injection compared to 93% against the Kent strain.

The study, which passed 50 million vaccinations in the UK today, has been heralded as a breakthrough by Health Minister Matt Hancock.

The number of British people who experienced the first jab was almost 38 million, while 22.07 million had two.

Hancock said: Now we can be sure that more than 20 million people have significant protection against this new strain, and that number is growing by hundreds of thousands of people every day.

Matt Hancock has confidence (Image: Getty Images)

However, scientists took care tonight as they learned that both vaccines were only 33% effective against the symptoms of the Indian strain after a single dose.

One of the two vaccines provides 51% protection against the Kent strain after 3 weeks.

Scientists have asked ministers to speed up the jab rollout to get the dose as soon as possible.

Currently, the last remaining closure restrictions, including social distancing and masking, will be scrapped on June 21st.

Professor Christina Pagel of the Independent Sage Scientist Panel told the Sunday People: It’s definitely good news that two doses provide very good protection.

However, one dose is not very effective in a vaccine against symptomatic diseases and is not good for the roadmap.

Given that the efficacy is much higher after 2 doses, it seems the best option would be to postpone step 4 of the roadmap at least until 2 doses are available to all adults.

It can be between late August and late September depending on vaccine availability.

As of Thursday, there were 3,424 documented cases of the Indian variant, officially known as B1.617.2, an increase of 2,000 per week. According to PHE so far, 6 people have died from this strain, and 104 people have been transported to A&E.

37,726,924 people got their first jab and 22,071,497 people got their second jab (Image: Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF)

The Kent variant is even more common, with 1,569 deaths since February 1. However, experts have found that they are currently being migrated from London and the northwest.

This study only looked at how effective the vaccine was in preventing symptoms. However, scientists believe that the jab will provide a higher level of protection against hospitalization and death.

This week’s PHE found in real-world studies that AstraZeneca jab generally provides 89% protection from Covid, which is much less than 90% of Pfizers.

Dr. Mary Ramsay, head of PHE vaccination, said: The study convinces that two doses of both vaccines provide a high level of protection against symptomatic disease in the B1.617.2 strain.

We expect the vaccine to be much more effective in preventing hospitalization and death, so it is important to get both doses to get maximum protection for all existing and new strains.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing the roadmap (Image: Getty Images).

However, 29% of adults have not yet received their first jab, and 6 out of 10 have not had a second injection. Today, the NHS is opening vaccination appointments for people turning 32 before July.

Regions where Indian strains are a major concern, such as Bolton, Blackburn, and Bedford, have also increased their vaccination plans to over 18 years of age.

For those in their 50s and older and with health conditions, the initial 12-week interval between jabs was shortened by 8 weeks.

However, supply problems mean that people under 50 are less likely to get a second dose earlier.

People under 40 are being offered an alternative to AstraZeneca because of its association with rare blood clots.

Professor Martin McKee of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said: Vaccines are very important in controlling infectious diseases, but they are not completely effective.

Given the very worrisome increase in infection of the B1.617.2 strain, we deserve great attention.

Those who claim that they don’t need to worry anymore are wrong because much progress has been made in vaccination.

Professor McKee, who is also a member of the Independent Sage, added: The low protection rate for those who take it only once is a concern.

“The government seems to recognize that it is taking great risks by opening up according to the timetable, and of course it is calling attention to the people.

Only time will know if you have made a mistake.

Paul Hunter, professor of health care at the University of East Anglia, said: The most important thing we can do to reduce the spread of this strain is to make sure we get a second vaccination.

Scientists confirmed tonight that they were investigating a new triple mutant Covid strain with a strange combination of genes.

Mirror’s newsletter provides the latest news, exciting show biz and TV stories, sports updates, and essential political information.

The newsletter is first emailed every morning, noon and evening.

Sign up for our newsletter here and never miss a moment.

PHE said it has identified 49 new strains under investigation in Yorkshire and Humberside.

According to a separate analysis today, the immunization program has so far prevented 13,000 deaths and approximately 39,100 hospitalizations in seniors in the UK.

Another 2,694 new Covid cases were recorded today, up from 2,027 a week ago.

Six deaths were recorded within 28 days after the positive test.

