US grants temporary protections to thousands of Haitians





The Biden administration on Saturday extended special protections to Haitians living temporarily in the United States after being displaced by a devastating earthquake in 2010, undoing the previous administration’s efforts to force them out of the country.

The decision, announced by Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas, takes into account President Bidens’ campaign pledge to restore a program that protects thousands of Haitian migrants from the threat of deportation under policies. restrictive policies put in place under the president. Donald J. Trump.

Mr Mayorkas said the new 18-month designation, known as Temporary Protected Status, would apply to Haitians already living in the United States as of Friday.

Haiti is currently experiencing serious security challenges, social unrest, increased human rights violations, crushing poverty and a lack of basic resources, which are exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mayorkas said in a statement. press release Saturday.

The protections, created in a 1990 law, allow foreigners who have had to flee their homes due to natural disasters and conflict to work and live in the United States. Haiti is one of the 11 beneficiary countries of the program, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. The Obama administration granted temporary protection status to Haitians living illegally in the United States after the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in January 2010.

Senator Robert Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the new designation could protect up to 150,000 Haitians from having to return to political and security crisis in their home country.

The last thing our country should do is force an entire community in the United States to decide between packing their life and tearing their family apart by self-deporting, or becoming undocumented and forced into the shadow of our society, a Mr Menendez said in a statement on Saturday.

As part of its unconditional efforts to curb legal and illegal immigration, the Trump administration has sought to end protections for around 400,000 immigrants living in the United States, including Haitians. Officials at the time said the emergency conditions that forced immigrants to flee their countries, earthquakes, hurricanes, civil war occurred long ago and most immigrants no longer had need the refuge offered by the United States.

Lawsuits have blocked the cancellations, but in September a federal appeals court sided with the Trump administration, warning hundreds of thousands of immigrants that they would have to leave the country or face deportation. Many affected people had lived in the United States for years. The Trump administration has agreed to keep the protections in place at least until early 2021, meaning a new administration may decide to continue the policy.

Immigration advocates have called on the Biden administration to reinstate the temporary designation of Haitians and other immigrants living in the country and hailed the decision announced on Saturday.

Better late than never, wrote the National TPS Alliance, a grassroots organization on Twitter.

In March, the Biden administration issued special protections for as many as 320,000 Venezuelans living in the United States, citing the extraordinary humanitarian crisis in the country under the leadership of President Nicols Maduro.

But some said more needs to be done to give many of these immigrants permission to live in the United States permanently.

Haitians have been living in limbo for several months, Erika Andiola, advocacy manager for the nonprofit Raices, said in a statement. In the future, this uncertainty could be addressed with a permanent solution through legislation that puts GST holders on the path to citizenship, she added, using the abbreviation of the program.

This month, the House passed a bill that would pave the way for citizenship for an estimated four million undocumented immigrants living in the United States, including those who have been granted Temporary Protected Status on humanitarian grounds. . The bill was passed mainly on party principles, and getting it through the more evenly divided Senate will likely be a challenge.

