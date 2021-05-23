How Wales Lived When Representing England at Eurovision





The 65th Eurovision Song Contest takes place this evening in the Netherlands.

The Grand Finals will take place in Rotterdam after the Dutch won the 2019 contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, as traditional.

Last year’s contest was scheduled to take place in the Netherlands before the show was canceled for the first time since Covid-19 debuted in 1956.

England will be represented by the Yorkshire man James Newman, who will represent England with his new song Embers.

The last time Britain won the coveted title was in 1997 when Katrina and The Waves won the hit Love Shine a Light.

England won this competition only five times, one of which was represented by Welsh artists.

In 1976, the Brotherhood of Man, starring Carmarthen’s Nicky Stevens, won the crown for Save Your Kisses for Me.

Eight Wales participants, including Brotherhood of Man, have represented England over the years.

The first of them was in 1970, where Mary Hopkin took seventh place for Knock, Knock Who’s There.

Bridgend’s Emma Louise Booth, who was 15 at the time, took 6th place by performing Give a Little Love Back to the World in 1990.

Kidwelly’s Jessica Garlick tied for third place with Come Back in 2002. This is the last time the UK is in third place in the competition.

Two years later, in Istanbul, another Welshman represented England. James Fox from Cardiff took 16th place with Hold Onto Our Love.

Bonnie Tyler, from Skewen at Neath Port Talbot, represented the UK in 2013. More widely known for his 80s hits Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding out for a Hero, Tyler took 19th place for Believe in Me.

And two Welsh singers, Joe Woolford, Joe and Jake, and Lucie Jones, represented the UK in 2016 and 2017, respectively, finishing 24th and 15th.

The Eurovision Grand Finals are scheduled to air on BBC One from 8 to 11:45 tonight.

