The Telegraph’s main headline of the day





Welcome to The Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. Here are some of the main articles covered on Sunday. Sign up for our front page newsletter for free to receive briefings twice a day by email. 1. A highly effective vaccine against coronavirus strains in India

The UK’s vaccine is highly effective against the Indian coronavirus strain, government scientists cheered on Saturday night and restarted India for a full resumption by June 21st.

British Public Health Administration (PHE) scientists showed that the first real data showed that twice the dose of Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca was nearly as effective against emerging Indian strains as was against the Kent strain. Read the full story.

2. After vaccination, millions of people over the phone were’tracked unintentionally’ to see if their movements changed.

Telegraph learned that millions of Britons used their cell phones to “unknowingly track” their movements to see if those who had been vaccinated had moved more after receiving the jab.

A report from the SPI-B committee of government scientists admitted that mobile phone data was tracked for 1 in 10 people in February without the explicit knowledge of the owner. Read the full story.

3. The BBC warned former president Road Grade.

The BBC warned that it was a mistake by the media that destroyed the entire house.

Lord Grade of Yarmouth, advising the government on public service broadcasting, says the Martin Bashir scandal shows that the hand-wrap time has already passed and calls for a reorganization of the company’s culture.

4. Exclusive: Russia is our number one threat with submarines circling the UK.

Russian submarines are circling the entire British coastline, the defense minister has pointed to The Telegraph as a threat from Britain’s number one enemy.

Ben Wallace said a submarine was found in the Irish Sea after attacking Russia late last year for regularly sending ships to Britain. He said British waters were regularly visited by Russian ships and that Moscow was deliberately carrying out several operations in Britain.

5. Kevin Spacey returns to the screen on suspicion of sexual violence

When Kevin Spacey was accused of a series of sexual harassment and abuse, few would have imagined that a Hollywood star would appear on the screen again.

But just three years later, he plans to star in the film with Vanessa Redgrave, directed by husband Franco Nero, one of Italy’s most respected cinematic talents.

Stay up to date with the latest news and political information from The Telegraph.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos