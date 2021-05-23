Phil Mickelson holds small lead ahead of US PGA final tournament | US PGA





We spent much of Saturday waiting for the moment Phil Mickelson took off his sunglasses to reveal an alter ego. Or Phil Mickelson in his splendor. Just weeks away from his 51st birthday, 16 years after the one and only time he won the Wanamaker Trophy, Mickelson was poking fun at the US PGA Championship. In what is generally a tame, non-tribal environment, Mickelson was loudly roared from shot to shot. The victory in South Carolina would be the biggest of his career and would make Mickelson the longest-serving major champion of all time. Phil brought the thrills and looked unstoppable.

Mere mortals withered as Mickelson stood firm. By birdie in the 10th, the five-time major winner had completed an 18-hole stretch of nine under par. Mickelson got five points. Remember that the ocean course of the Kiawah Islands is described as one of the main fiercest sites.

How fragile the mutual affections between the golfer and the championship venue can be. Mickelson would have known how to beware of alligator infested waters. The discovery of this precisely from the 13th tee brought him back to a ruthless pack. And yet, as the dust settled on an exciting third day, it was Mickelson who was still atop the standings. His 54-hole advantage is one, seven under par, by Brooks Koepka. Louis Oosthuizen is five years younger. Saturday’s Mickelsons baseline score of 70 barely represents an afternoon of high-octane drama.

The Koepkas touch here is somewhat amazing in itself. The two-time US PGA winner last completed four tournament rounds was on February 28, since then he has undergone knee surgery and missed two cuts in as many starts. Koepka, however, will inevitably take inspiration from the fact that it is Mickelson that he seeks to dismiss. Those with a more recent history of major fame present another level of challenge.

For so long, it was easy to forget that Mickelson started Matchday 3 with a share of the lead, five under par, with Oosthuizen. Mickelson birdieed in the 2nd and 3rd, the latter came after an outrageous approach from a fairway bunker and stabilized unwanted attentions from a drone in the 4th to save par. Other shots were picked up in the 6th and 7th. Mickelson stood in the middle of the 9th fairway with 166 yards on the spit and a four-stroke lead. His first properly loose shot of the day did not result in damage as Mickelson saved a four from a sand trap at the edge of the greens.

Mickelsons’ failure to take advantage of the 11th par five didn’t seem entirely significant until he found sand from tee to next. A lost first shot in 21 holes was the result, meaning Mickelson led Oosthuizen who had just birdied two in a row. Even then, the Mickelsons ball was within a half roll of tipping for par.

The Oosthuizen’s response to the sight of Mickelson once again was to carve his subsequent tee shot into danger. Mickelson duly, and in keeping with so little before, followed the South African into the pond. After a double bogey from Mickelson, his advantage was one; now on Koepka and Oosthuizen. Mickelson played a towering iron within 8 feet of the cup in the 14th, but watched his bird attempt stay terribly above the ground. Mickelsons in a wild car in the 16th, delivered to the sand dunes as Koepka joined him seven cents from the green, added fuel to the fire of a crumbling fairy tale. Nevertheless, Mickelson has played his last three at normal level; Koepka did the same but bugged the last one. It would be a stretch to claim that the momentum is now Koepkas.

Bryson DeChambeau signed for a 71 and leaves it at minus two. The Californian may come to seriously denounce a double bogey at this penultimate hole but he remains in the discussion of the US PGA. Likewise, Joaqun Niemann and Gary Woodland, who tied DeChambeaus’ total. Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are seated at minus three, a shy of Kevin Streelman. Paul Casey is a sub, where he has Im Sung-jae for company.

Jordan Spieths 68 brought it back to normal. The attention of the Texans, however, was absorbed by the heroism of Mickelsons. It’s Phil, isn’t it? His theater, said Spieth. The guys have had four good rounds on any golf course in him and no one would bet against that. It is quite amazing. He is one of the best to ever play the game. Few would dispute it; it was this sudden return to such importance that captivated the world of golf. Eighteen holes lie between Mickelson and the creation of the story. He could not?

