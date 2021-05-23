Rishi Sunak is not pleased with Britain’s economic recovery. It is wise that he does not | Economic recovery





In Tom Stoppards Arcadia, there is a scene where Don Bernard, a clever, media-hungry Englishman, discovers something new about Sir Byron, where his rival thinks he has one. He plans to publish his findings in an appropriate August journal, where he promises that his writing will not be absolutely glorious.

Rishi Sunox’s reaction to the rising good news about the UK economy over the past few weeks has also been rude. The Prime Minister expressed modest joy at the official figures of the surge in activity and the decline in unemployment, but he certainly did not trigger a British boom.

That’s a smart strategy. Former residents of 11 Downing Street have found that the economy has reached a plateau of new achievements (copyright Nigel Lawson) or bragged about the end of the Tory boom and bankruptcy (copyright Gordon Brown), but as arrogance makes the enemy harder.

Sunak is cautious both publicly and personally. Here is the Treasury’s response to figures showing that the economy is recovering strongly from blockade in the first three months of 2021. If you turn off the big chunk of the economy, turn it back on and you will get a response. The Great Depression in the United States reached its trough in 1932, so growth looked good in 1933, but not all countries’ economic problems were over.

Another reason Sunak isn’t particularly glorious is that he and his officials are concerned that activity surges during the summer and things will look much less solid in the fall.

Again, caution makes sense. The prime minister will resist pressure to re-block the economy, claiming that the virus is now viable for the country thanks to the success of the vaccine program. But even if there are no third waves of the night going deep, that doesn’t mean that consumers will continue to spend freely once their initial desire to flip their cash is met.

Many companies have little or no working capital. Bankruptcy was artificially kept low. Vacation ends in September

The best news for Sunak this year is that the unemployment rate is still low. Certainly hundreds of thousands of people lost their jobs, but the damage to the labor market was far less severe than they feared. Most experts, including the Treasury Department, would have expected the unemployment rate to double the current level of 4.8%.

What’s terrifying is what happens as government aid is withdrawn. Many companies have little or no working capital. Bankruptcy has been artificially low over the past 15 months. Vacation ends in September. These things have to do with the prime minister.

There are two possible routes for the economy. One is that the recovery rate is fast enough to limit long-term scars to a minimum, but not fast enough to put pressure on the Bank of England to withdraw the stimulus it has, creating some sort of upward pressure on inflation. We are providing through low interest rates and quantitative easing.

The second is that the recovery is strong but short as consumers become more cautious again after they finish spending or inflation begins to weaken their standard of living. Sunak is hoping for the first, but knows the second remains a real possibility despite the steps taken to avoid it. In Arcadia, everything was terribly wrong for Bernard, as expected.

You need a nerve of steel to ride a bitcoin roller coaster

Standing six feet away from your computer screen, just looking at a blurry overview of the price charts, you can be sure that Bitcoin is an average fluctuating week.

The price was around $45,000 for breakfast on Monday and $40,500 for lunch on Friday, but who’s excited about the 10% drop in cryptocurrencies, which still quadrupled in a year? Even Vodafone’s stock, one of the largest components of the FTSE 100 index, fell 10% last week.

However, the weekly view didn’t catch the drama of Wednesday, which recovered most of its losses after bitcoin plunged 30% to nearly $32,000.

Unlike Vodafone, it doesn’t make sense to predict where the bitcoin price is heading next, as it has no type to analyze. For example, there is no cash flow for value. But perhaps at a weekday event, you can draw two conclusions.

First, it is much less likely that bitcoins or other digital coins will soon become mainstream payment systems. No right-minded company will want to create or accept contracts in a currency that can rise or fall by 30% in a few hours.

Second, the risk appetite of bitcoin investors and speculators may be affected. Those who hold the tokens while staying on the roller coaster on Wednesday will celebrate their iron nerves and strong tummy. Or, they may fear that the next decline will not lead to an immediate recovery.

Investment bubbles seldom burst at once. This process is usually a series of deflations and may also include periods of reinflation. So, the next test of fear and greed in the bitcoin market will be attractive. If you arrive late to the party, you now know that prices can drop by 30% very quickly. It tends to change psychology.

Electric vehicle targets are not good without a roadmap

The ban on the sale of existing internal combustion engines in the UK in 2030 is one of the most important policies introduced by the government, despite the automaker’s rear protection measures successfully postponing the ban on hybrids (which combines batteries and fossil fuel engines). Until 2035.

However, there is growing anxiety that the government has written a press release without a plan since the announcement in November. If Downing Street still needs another wake-up call, it’s good to heed the Public Accounting Commission’s MPs’ Wednesday warning that the UK is facing a huge challenge to achieve 100% EV sales too quickly.

The main problem doesn’t seem to be consumer enthusiasm. A poll released Friday by energy watcher Ofgem revealed that a quarter of British households plan to purchase electric cars over the next five years. Instead, the House report highlights the lack of government plans on how to manage these major transitions.

Of particular concern is the lack of plans for charging infrastructure. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, an automotive industry lobby group, said last week that it needed to build a massive and rapid infrastructure nationwide.

The private sector is rushing to fill the gap, especially in potentially profitable high-speed networks. However, at current rates, there will continue to be a serious imbalance in charger availability across regions. It can block poor areas. One-third of British households park on the street, but there are no overall plans for publicly accessible chargers, whether in the affluent areas of London or small towns across the country.

The deadline for 2030 puts the UK at the forefront of the green energy transition, which is precisely in a position that should be maintained as the UK takes on a new post-Brexit role on the global arena. But without proper planning, Britain runs the risk of wasting its chance to become a world leader.

