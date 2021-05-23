US CDC Examines Heart Inflammation In Some Vaccinated Youth





Some teens and young adults who have received COVID-19 vaccines have suffered from heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group has said, recommending further study of the rare disease.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had considered reports that a few young people vaccinated, mostly adolescents and young adults, and mostly men, had developed myocarditis. , inflammation of the heart muscle.

The disease often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC group said.

CDC’s surveillance systems had not found more cases in the population than expected, but members of the immunization committee said healthcare providers should be made aware of reports of the “potential adverse event.” , the committee said in the statement.

He did not say how many people had been affected and recommended further investigation.

Dr Amesh Adalja, senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said vaccines are known to cause myocarditis and it would be important to monitor to see if it is causally related to the vaccine. It is important to look at the benefit / risk balance, he added. “The vaccines will unequivocally be much more beneficial surpassing this very low risk, if it is conclusively established.”

People wait after receiving a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a clinic run by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health in partnership with the Black Doctors COVID-19 consortium to encourage all eligible teens to get tested vaccinate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, May 18 January 2021. REUTERS / Hannah Beier

The CDC said cases typically occur within four days of receiving mRNA vaccines. He did not specify which vaccines. The United States has granted emergency authorization for two mRNA vaccines, from Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Pfizer / BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE).

In April, Israel’s health ministry said it was examining a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who received Pfizer’s vaccine, although it has yet to draw any conclusions. Most cases in Israel have been reported in people up to the age of 30. Find out more

Pfizer at the time said it had not observed a higher rate of disease than would normally be the case in the general population and that a causal link to the vaccine had not been established.

Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

The CDC in late April, after news of the Israeli investigation, said it saw no connection between the two. Read more

Earlier this month, U.S. regulators extended approval for Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15.

The New York Times previously reported on the CDC’s statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos