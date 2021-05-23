8th U.S. state just reached critical milestone for Covid-19 vaccination





Rhode Island is now the eighth state to have administered at least one Covid-19 vaccine to 70% of its adult population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state joins Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Vermont, which have also vaccinated at least 70% of their adult population.

And nearly 49% of the total United States population has received at least one vaccine and nearly 39% of the population is fully vaccinated, the data shows.

But demand for a vaccine is declining – and experts fear that slowing vaccinations could mean some communities are not meeting the widespread levels of protection that authorities hope for and continue to face outbreaks.

“I think we’ll be dealing with Covid-19 for quite a long time unfortunately,” ER doctor Dr Rob Davidson told CNN on Saturday when asked what could happen if the country does not vaccinate enough. population.

According to CDC data released Thursday, the average daily rate of Covid-19 vaccinations was down almost 50% from its peak in April.

“We just have to keep moving forward because, thinking about what might happen if we don’t make it, I just think we have to keep using whatever resources we have to get more people vaccinated,” Davidson said. .

Persistent vaccine barriers

There are still several challenges that officials are working to overcome in the country’s vaccination efforts.

Experts say many Americans still have questions about vaccines, haven’t received enough – or the right – information, and others have access issues, including not being able to leave work to go to work. get vaccinated.

“Employers not only have the opportunity to increase immunization rates, but … it turns out they can also help close the immunization equity gap,” the surgeon general said on Friday. American Vivek Murthy during a White House briefing on the Covid-19. .

“This is so important because we have said from the start that success is not only determined by the number of people we get vaccinated, but by how we vaccinate our population fairly and equitably,” said he added. “And workplaces, it turns out, can play a role in that.”

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky also said last week that the agency is asking companies to help their employees get vaccinated.

“We are really asking companies to work with their workers to make sure they have time to get vaccinated so that they are safe,” she told CNN last Sunday.

The next phase of the country’s immunization is an ‘all-terrain’ approach, Murthy said on Friday – led by the communities themselves.

“Please contact your family and friends,” he said. “Remind people that the vaccine is free. It is now easier to obtain than ever before. And also remind people that the vaccine remains our best route out of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Track vaccinations against Covid-19 in the United States

It’s okay if you are not ready to take off your mask

The ongoing vaccine surge also comes as parts of the United States still follow recent CDC guidelines that fully vaccinated Americans can – for the most part – ditch their masks and not have to practice social distancing. The guidelines sparked a wave of policy changes across the country, from both heads of state and businesses. But some vaccinated Americans say despite the new guidelines, they don’t feel ready to throw off their face masks and return to the crowds.

And that’s okay, Dr Anthony Fauci said on Friday.

“Such fears are not irrational,” Fauci said during the White House briefing on Covid-19. “You can understand that when people have been following a certain trend for a while, it may take a while for them to adjust. So I wouldn’t say it’s irrational, I would say it’s understandable.”

Walensky, with the CDC, also previously said that fully immunized immunocompromised people – who may still face a higher risk – should consult their doctor before deciding to stop wearing a mask.

As more Americans get vaccinated, it will become “progressively safer” to be on the move again, Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at the university, told CNN on Saturday. by Vanderbilt.

“If we are vaccinated, this vaccine is going to give us very, very good protection,” he said. “But we need these other people to come and get the shots as well.”

And it will also help with masking issues or not, Schaffner added.

“We are going to solve this problem, we don’t have to worry about who is wearing a mask or not, if we are all vaccinated,” he said.

Immunization incentive programs seem to be working

To help get more gunfire, some state leaders have put in place specific incentives for their residents, including roadmaps to normalcy and money. Vermont Governor Phil Scott said on Friday the state would remove any remaining restrictions on Covid-19 when 80% of the state’s eligible population received at least one vaccine against Covid-19.

“If you’re on the fence, or haven’t made an appointment yet, now is the time,” Scott said. “Because we have a chance to get back to normal faster and getting the vaccine has never been easier.”

Other governors have announced lotteries – and those programs appear to be working, White House senior Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said on Friday.

“I think the reason they work is that the large number of people who are not yet vaccinated are actually not opposed to getting the vaccine, they just don’t give it a very high priority,” he said. Slavitt said. “So things that grab attention, like lotteries … are – unsurprisingly – very effective.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that adults who get vaccinated at select mass vaccination sites this week will receive a lottery ticket with a chance to win up to $ 5 million. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said that starting Tuesday, the state lottery will randomly select a vaccinated resident for a prize of $ 40,000 each day – and those draws will run for 40 days. On July 4, a final raffle will be held to award a vaccinated Maryland with a grand prize of $ 400,000, Hogan said. In Ohio, where the governor recently announced a weekly raffle for vaccinated residents, health officials last week said the cash incentive was making a difference.

Since its announcement on May 13, the campaign “has helped increase vaccination rates among those aged 16 and over in Ohio by more than 28 percent,” the Ohio Department of Health said in a Press release.

Prior to the announcement, vaccinations among residents 16 and older had declined, the department said.

CNN’s Virginia Langmaid, Rebekah Riess, Melissa Alonso and Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

