Small Scottish companies struggling to get rich due to’British government should intervene’ Brexit





Many small Scottish companies are struggling to survive.

In an interview with Scotland on Sunday, numerous groups raised concerns about how small businesses are managing and called for more support from the UK government.

Jimmy Buchan, CEO of the Scottish Seafood Association, argued that large companies are absorbing small companies like sponges because they can no longer afford to export.

He said: It’s a two-sided story, the volume has risen year after year, and the problem is that politicians can show that if they put on their hats the numbers look good.

Scottish Business Group warned that small businesses are struggling after Breixt.

However, small companies still do not export because warnings, hoops, paper trails, and the resources needed to create certificates are too cumbersome for small companies.

The UK government must intervene and find ways to get small niche producers to re-enter the market.

The little ones didn’t ask for this and the British government shouldn’t let it happen to them aside.

It’s okay to look at the stack and say they’re selling fish. But there is a problem. We should look at the micro side rather than the macro.

Martin Morgan, managing director of the Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers, explained that the deal has resulted in a sharp drop in the amount sent to Europe.

He explained: The volume is still lower than what we normally do because it takes extra time to send to Europe.

A reduction of at least 50%, perhaps 2/3, is a rough estimate based on member feedback.

It takes longer, costs more for members, and may not be the same price you can get in mainland Europe.

Due to the extra time delay, customers in Europe are now looking elsewhere.

They may want it within 48 hours, but they have new rules that cannot be achieved for our members.

If you want to export, you will have to bear an extra cost, and hopefully you will get a margin when you sell, and this is not always the case.

It only reflects the outcome of the trade deal the UK has concluded with the EU Commission.

The meat industry has been hit hard.

Colin Borland, director of the Small Business Association of Devolved countries, argued that the support from the UK government was not sufficient for small businesses.

The end of the transition period brought some confusion for small importers and exporters in Scotland, but the pandemic made it difficult to size the problem.

The UK government is offering some help to businesses that are struggling to find new contracts, but the changes appear to be putting an unbalanced burden on small businesses.

Along with the government’s response, the epidemic was a far greater challenge for the average Scottish company than Brexit.

However, not many companies are reporting major dividends related to the decision to leave the EU at this stage.

The British Government, together with the Scottish Government, set up the Scottish Exports Task Force, which gathered every other week to address the challenges faced by the sector.

Sunday Scotland understands that a dialogue is underway to address the problems facing small businesses.

A spokesman for the UK government said: The trade and cooperation agreement has allowed us to regain control of our money, borders, laws and water. This allows you to enter into global trade deals for the benefit of agri-food businesses across the UK.

We are providing businesses with the support they need to adapt to their new trading relationships. This includes a 20 million SME Brexit support fund, dedicated support for fishermen and seafood exporters, a triple increase in the number of official certifiers to meet demand, and the development of a new digital trading platform.

The new timetable for the introduction of income checks is pragmatic, and as the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, businesses can adjust more times.

If you haven't already, consider signing up for a digital subscription to support reliable and fact-verified journalism.





