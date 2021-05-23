BlackRock bets on UK retirement homes





BlackRock is placing a big bet on the growth of retirement homes in the UK. This is a recent sign that institutional investors are seeking a stable income, entering a niche in the real estate market.

Through the Real Assets segment, the world’s largest asset manager is investing £100 million in a 75% stake in a joint venture with the Audley Group, a retirement village developer.

“We have the advantage of being able to invest in all fields. Historically, we’ve been targeting the office, but more recently it’s been more active in the’bed’,” said Thomas Mueller, Portfolio Manager at BlackRock.

“We decided to focus on a more defensive, income-driven strategy during the pandemic,” he added. The company is reviewing purpose-built student accommodation, built-to-rental sectors, senior living and logistics.

The investment will fund the development of about 1,000 homes, and the company estimates it will have a combined value of about £500 million upon completion. The first site of the joint venture is a 255 housing development in Watford.

According to Mueller, a 20-minute drive from the site has a population of 65 and older, approaching 100,000 people. Over 200 nursing homes have been built locally in the past five years, he said.

Large investors in the UK are increasing their bets on retirement homes due to the growing elderly population and limited supply of retirement homes compared to other developed countries like the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Last year, Royal London first invested in this space through a joint venture with Audley.

Legal and General founded their own “welfare business” in 2017 called the Inspired Villages Group and has since developed projects in towns such as Tunbridge Wells in Kent and Caddington in Bedfordshire.

Axa Investment Management acquired its own developer called Retirement Villages Group in 2017. Last year, a group backed by Axa said it would develop 30 new sites over the next 10 years in cities and cities across the UK.

Goldman Sachs has raised hundreds of millions of dollars to invest in the sector and is a major supporter of Riverstone, a retired developer with a pipeline of £3 billion.

FORE Partnership, a boutique real estate investor, is pouring £300 million into the sector to develop up to 1,000 homes in partnership with retirement home operator Amicala.

“The era of our division is coming,” said Nick Sanderson, Chief Executive Officer of Audley. “We have been one of the only operators in this field for 25 years with private equity so far. What’s happening right now is an awareness of the demand, demand and potential size of the market.”

Separately, BlackRock Real Assets is helping landlord Heylo Housing buy 3,000 co-owned homes with £362 million.

According to the company’s chief executive Andrew Géczy, the asset manager’s attention has helped Heylo get investments from other big players.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos