UK Health Officer’Looks Good’ Possibility to Lift Covid Restrictions Next Month





The UK health officer said it’looks good’ to lift most of the Covid restrictions next month.

However, Dr. Jenny Harries urged caution to avoid another national lockdown.

Phase 4, the next step in the roadmap to lift the blockade announced by the Prime Minister, is expected to begin before June 21st.

This will lift all legal restrictions on social contact and see the resumption of businesses that have been closed for more than a year.

However, there were concerns about the B1617.2 variant (also known as the Indian variant). This is because it is believed to be behind a surge in cases in areas like Bolton.

On Saturday, two Covid-19 vaccines were found to provide strong protection against the Indian strain.

British Public Health Administration (PHE) found that two doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine were 88% effective against Indian strains.

At the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Dr. Harries said the following about lifting on June 21st: “It would be nice if people keep watching all the safety signs, so we shouldn’t stop what we’re doing. B1617.2 is in and around northwest London.

“It’s really important that people keep doing hands, faces, space and work at home, taking jabs and taking tests.

Dr. Jenny Harries, Chief Executive Officer of the UK Health and Security Administration (Image: PA)

“The cases of the B1617.2 variant are on the rise and have grown very steeply and many media have reported a 160% increase in cases over the week, but it seems to be leveling slightly now.

“It’s still early.”

She added: “We all have to be very careful. I don’t think we all want to go back to the kind of containment we had. It doesn’t matter if we’re at SAGE or I’m openly at it. I want to go back to that kind of restriction.”

Interior Minister Priti Patel has suggested that the government will take a prudent approach to lifting the final lockdown restrictions in the UK.

She said on the Andrew Marr Show: “The data looking at vaccine information released today on the level of protection against certain strains is positive.

“But that doesn’t mean it’s a green light in the whole process. There are steps we can follow.

“We all have to be sincere. All of us out there are wearing masks at a distance and following all the rules.

“It’s part of our normal life now and will continue to do so, and of course it will help unlock the 21st of June.”

Recent statistics show that more than 50 million Covid-19 vaccinations have now been administered in the UK.

It has been praised as’one of the largest and most important national endeavors in our history’.

