Daily Covid cases in the United States drop to less than 30,000 as pandemic worsens in Latin America





Topline

The seven-day average of new Covid cases in the United States fell to 27,815 on Friday, the lowest level since last June, but the pandemic is strengthening in Latin America, where the number of virus-related deaths has exceeded one million , with nearly half of them in Brazil, while the virus is spreading to rural parts of India from urban centers.

Movement at the cemetery of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, this Wednesday morning October 28, 2020 in … [+] Manaus, Brazil. Delphina Aziz Hospital, which treats patients infected with the coronavirus in the Amazon, has 98% of intensive care beds occupied. In the photo, family members accompany the funeral of Ms Maria Tereza Verosa, 56, who was hospitalized at Delphina Aziz Hospital for three months and spoke about Covid-19. (Photo: Sandro Pereira / Fotoarena / Sipa USA) (Sipa via AP Images)

Sipa USA via AP Key facts

A Biden administration report released on Friday showed the number of US counties with high levels of Covid transmission has been halved since mid-April to 694.

But the Covid pandemic is worsening in some of Latin America’s most populous countries, which accounted for 31% of global Covid deaths in May, while representing just 8.4% of the world’s population.

The seven-day moving average of confirmed Covid cases rose in Brazil to more than 78,000 from around 57,000 in early May and in Argentina to nearly 37,000 from 5,760 in early February, according to Johns Hopkins.

In India, the seven-day moving average of confirmed cases has fallen to around 265,000 from 382,000 a week ago, but health officials warn the pandemic has spread to rural areas amid a second wave.

Key context

The United States currently averages around 552 Covid-related deaths per day, according to Johns Hopkins data, the lowest level since last July. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicts the number of daily deaths will drop to less than 120 by early September, from 5,500 by early January. In South America, only 15% of people have received at least one dose of vaccination, compared to 28% in Europe, while Asia and Africa have even lower rates of 5% and 1%, respectively, according to the Our World in Data website until May 19. Meanwhile, in other parts of the world, reported infection rates are generally declining. New daily infections in Europe fell to around 86,000 from 116,000 in early April, according to the Reuters tracker, while newly reported deaths fell to less than 2,000 from nearly 7,000 at the end of January. In Russia, confirmed cases fell to 8,000 from nearly 24,000 in early January. In Africa, daily confirmed cases fell to less than 10,000 from 38,000 in early January. In East Asia, daily confirmed cases in Japan rose to around 5,250 from 1,530 in mid-March, while in South Korea new confirmed cases fell to around 650 from 840 in early January.

To monitor

Health officials in India fear a third wave of new infections in the coming months due to vaccine shortages in an overwhelmed health system. “While [the spread of Covid] has stabilized in many parts of the country, and overall the burden has been lightened, we have a long way to go, “said Dr VK Paul, member of a government panel on the management of Covid, during a press conference, Al Jazeera reported. “For the first time, we have seen that rural areas have been affected by this pandemic.”

Further reading

How long will the protection of the vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus last? (Forbes)

When will you need a third dose of Covid vaccine? Here’s what the experts say (Forbes)

These companies are working on Covid vaccines that could stop the next pandemic (Forbes)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos