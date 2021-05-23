Climate Summit British Minister accuses of flying 25 flights in three months





The minister in charge of preparing for the UN Climate Summit was accused of traveling tens of thousands of miles by jet.

Alok Sharma urged people to “make small changes to the way we live our daily lives” to reduce our carbon footprint.

However, according to an analysis by the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Sharma made 25 flights over a three-month period of 73,853 miles from January 31 to May 12.

The newspaper estimates that COP 26 President’s travel has an environmental footprint equivalent to about 17 tonnes of carbon.

The government said online discussions could play a role, but face-to-face meetings were key to the success of negotiations preparing for the climate summit.

But an anonymous Conservative party condemned the minister and branded him Air Miles Allok.

This isn’t preparing for COP 26, it’s like a gap year. Why didn’t he go online? They held the G7 online. “

COP 26 will be held in Glasgow during the first two weeks of November. This meeting is considered a key date in the fight against climate change and will see countries upgrade their emission reduction targets for the first time since COP21 in Paris.

Flight is carbon intensive. The UK’s Climate Change Commission said emissions accounted for 7% of UK greenhouse gas emissions in 2018 and were 88% above 1990 levels.

The Advisory Committee recommended reducing passenger demand through reform of carbon pricing, frequent flyer charges, fuel tariffs, VAT or air passenger tariffs, and/or limiting flight availability through airport capacity management.

Regarding this analysis, a government spokesman said: Helping the world respond to a climate emergency is a government’s international priority.

While virtual meetings play an important role, face-to-face meetings are key to success in the negotiations the UK is leading as the organizer of COP26 and are critical to understanding and identifying firsthand the opportunities and challenges that other nations face in battle. Against climate change.

