PGA Championship: British teatime on the last day of round 4 at Keawah Ireland

hil Mickelson takes the one-shot lead in the final round of the US PGA Championship today to become the oldest winner in major history.

Mickelson, who was an outsider at 280/1 earlier this week, scored 70 shots on Kiawah Island in three rounds of roller coasters, beating two-time champion Brooks Koepka, followed by three putts on the 18th.

Former Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen leads the way with 2 shots, American Kevin Streelman has 4 unders, and South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace have another strokeback.

4 round tea time

(Sunday 23rd May-Always BST)

Read more

12:40-Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Garrick Higgo (SA)

12:50-Lucas Herbert (Australia), Brendan Steele (USA)

13:00-Henrik Stenson (Swe), Ahn Byung-Hoon (Kor)

13:10-Adam Hadwin (Can), Brad Marek (USA)

13:20-Matt Wallace (Eng), Harris English (USA)

13:30-Robert Strep (USA), Cameron Davis (Australia)

13:40-Bubba Watson (US), Tom Hoge (US)

13:50-Jimmy Walker (USA), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

14:00-Russell Henley (USA), Daniel Berger (USA)

14:10-Dean Burmester (SA), Matt Jones (Aus)

14:20-Sam Horsfield (English), Danny Willett (English)

14:30-Tom Lewis (Eng), Chan Kim (USA)

14:40-Rory McIlroy (NI), Stewart Cink (USA)

14:50-Jason Day (Australia), Wyndham Clark (USA)

15:10-Denny McCarthy (USA), Emilia No Grillo (Arg)

15:20-Justin Rose (English), Lee Westwood (English)

15:30-Jason Scrivener (Australia), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

15:40-Harold Varner III (US), Aaron Wise (US)

15:50-Daniel van Tonder (SA), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

16:00-Tyrrell Hatton (English), Collin Morikawa (USA)

16:10-Talor Gooch (USA), Jon Rahm (Spa)

16:20-Cameron Smith (Aus), Alexander Noren (Swe)

16:30-Patrick Reed (USA), Carlos Ortiz (Mex)

16:40-Webb Simpson (US), Ben Cook (US)

16:50-Martin Laird (Sko), Matsuyama Hideki (Jpn)

17:00-Shane Lowry (Ire), Padraig Harrington (Ire)

17:10-Will Zalatoris (USA), Ian Poulter (English)

17:20-Steve Stricker (USA), Scottie Scheffler (USA)

17:30-Billy Horschel (USA), Joel Dahmen (USA)

17:40-Harry Higgs (USA), Richy Werenski (USA)

17:50-Charley Hoffman (USA), Jason Kokrak (USA)

18:00-Keegan Bradley (USA), Matthew Fitzpatrick (UK)

18:10-Tony Finau (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

18:20-Jordan Spieth (USA), Rickie Fowler (USA)

18:40-Lim Seongjae (Kor), Corey Conners (Can)

18:50-Gary Woodland (USA), Paul Casey (UK)

19:00-Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

19:10-Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Branden Grace (SA)

19:20-Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Kevin Streelman (USA)

19:30-Phil Mickelson (US), Brooks Koepka (US)

Additional reporting from the press association.

