Run the UK: Best Staying for Runners in Cumbria and Northumberland





A quarter of British athletes say running helps them explore their surroundings, new research shows.

Many British people plan to stay in the UK for their vacation this year, so running stays are a great way to experience everything the UK has to offer.

Running expert Runners Need has created a guide to the UK’s top destinations for a relaxing holiday with the added benefit of the best running routes.

With great views, challenging routes, endless activities and attractions to fill the time between running, who needs to go abroad?

With 34% of people saying their mental and physical health is more important than ever, holidays are an ideal opportunity to get away from the worries and stresses of everyday life and hit the reset button.

Steve Paterson, Workforce Development and Product Trainer at Runners Need, has been a passionate runner for many years. He has explored many of the best trails the country has to offer and shares some of his highlights here.

Challenging Falls: Lake District

Running: Every viewpoint in the Lake District is breathtaking, with sparkling lakes, rolling hills, and rugged mountains dominating the landscape.

Recharge: Cumbria boasts eight Michelin-starred restaurants, and is an ideal place for food-loving runners. In particular, Cartmel is the epicenter of good food, the birthplace of the sticky toffee pudding. End your hearty meal with adventures like outdoor swimming, sailing, clay pigeon shooting, horseback riding or archery.

The one and only run: Northumberland

Running: Kielder Forest Park is known for its amazing night sky views. There are regular night runs that give you a unique opportunity to enjoy running under the protected night skies of Europe’s largest Gold Tier Dark Sky Park area. It is estimated that 85% of the UK’s population has never seen a truly dark sky, and this is the perfect opportunity to experience the wonders of the stars.

Beyond Kielder, Northumberland is famous for its waterfalls. Try the well-marked trail from Bellingham to Hareshaw Linn. Make a round run on a gentle slope of 5 km.

Recharge: After taking the trail, experience the different pleasures Northumberland has to offer. Recharge with locally sourced oysters, explore historic castles, shop in friendly market towns, or visit one of the county’s 31 beautiful beaches.

