



Confidential sources, who have identified who are behind the UK’s deadliest far-right attacks, have warned that similar atrocities are inevitable due to the online spread of extreme ideology.

Codename Arthur informed police that David Copeland was under a series of attacks in 1999 in less than two weeks of bombing, killing three people and injuring more than 100 people.

When it was Britain’s eminent far-right movement, Arthur spent 10 years in the British Nationalist Party, and promoted the rights movement for whites across eastern London, and Arthur met Copeland several times in 1997.

Copeland blew up hidden bombs for the third consecutive weekend targeting the London black, Bangladeshi and gay communities in Brixton, Brick Lane and Soho. Each unit was filled with up to 1,500 nails and left in a normal black cabinet.

Arthur said to the observer. I was shocked when I found out that it was that person. Copeland didn’t seem more dangerous than the others. He did not act like the protagonist. He was a young man who seemed to be focusing on working at the Jubilee line.

He identified Copeland in the image on the front page of the Evening Standard on April 30, 1999, and provided the police with information that the person they wanted was a Nazi and BNP member who confessed. Until then, the police did not know that Copeland was in the far right.

However, important information from Arthurs came too late to stop the deadliest bomb. It was launched a few hours later at the Admiral Duncan Pub in Soho, the heart of the capital gay community. Three people died and 79 were injured, including pregnant women.

Shortly after the attack, Copeland was arrested and sentenced to six life sentences for bombing in 2000.

David Copeland was sentenced to life in prison for the bombing. Photo: PA

But Arthur, whose identity remains a tightly protected secret, is now warning online that the availability and accessibility of extremist ideology is another British far-right attack.

He said: Whether it’s blatantly Nazi or racist, it’s much easier to put your material on the internet than pushing a flyer through the door like in the 90s.

Definitely see another David Copeland. But that person, he or she, must know that he, too, will ruin his life. Copeland has shown these three weeks of excitement and now he is in jail for his entire life. It’s not just a bad thing, it’s a really silly life choice.

His warning was following a rush of arrests for far-right terrorism, two men accused of distributing far-right extremist material on a recent Wednesday when two men were raided at dawn at their London home.

A few days ago, 37-year-old Michael Nugent from Ashford in Surrey was convicted after sharing a manual on how to make explosives and deliver bombs in Amazon packages in an online chat room.

Arthas’ journey to the far right inner circle began in 1994 when he approached Nick Lawls of the searchlight, an anti-fascist group specialized in running sources within the far right group, and later developed into a charity, Hope not Hate. He told Lowles that he was ready to hide.

Most of the people we deal with started out as fascists and Nazis, but over time they came to us thinking that what they were doing was wrong.

What Arthur did is very rare. Sometimes there were people who went to far-right meetings or joined groups for weeks or months, but it’s amazing to get inside for 10 years. He never asked for money and wasn’t even interested in fame, said Lowles, now CEO of Hope not Hate.

Arthur did not even attempt to claim 70,000 rewards for identifying the nail bomber.

He attended more than 400 meetings, rallies, and flyer sessions in total, giving feedback on details that anti-fascists would use to disrupt far-right operations. Arthur met Copeland nine times, each recorded in the report of the meeting and gave a speech for him at Barking.

Copeland was first attacked on April 17, 1999, leaving Brixton with a sports bag containing a bomb, which injured several people, including a baby who had been nailed 3 inches to the skull.

Next Saturday, 13 people were injured in an explosion east of Brick Lane, London. Soho nail bombing followed.

It’s the subject of a new Netflix documentary, Nail Bomber: Manhunt, released this week. Lowles believes the incident is still important, as the incident uncovered how the police failed to take extreme right terrorism seriously. He believes this is the approach that changed only after the killing of Congressman Joe Cox by right-wing extremists in 2016.

Police had no record of Copeland. Despite he always attended the event [BNP leader] John Tyndall also said Lowles, who wrote a book on Copeland informants.

He added: Arthur was on the far right, especially during violent times. He attended a Holocaust rejection event, a skinhead performance that exploded in violence, and a meeting where Combat 18 leaders urged the audience to kill their opponents.

Arthur denies the fact that he is a spy and admits that his undercover during his decade, once hammered by an anti-fascist activist, is terrifying and dangerous.

By the time the level of danger was revealed to me, there was no illness to say that I was scared.

