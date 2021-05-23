US adopts ‘Real Water’ recall amid reports of death, illness





LAS VEGAS (AP) Federal authorities have ordered a full recall of a Las Vegas-based brand of bottled water, Real Water, and ordered the company to turn over files as part of investigations into at least one death and several cases of liver disease in people who reported drinking it.

Brent Jones, company president and attorneys for the company and the bottler, AffinityLifestyles.com Inc., did not immediately respond to emails on Friday regarding a U.S. District Court order made on Wednesday. The order halted production and distribution of the product marketed primarily in Nevada, Arizona, Utah and California.

Jones and the company have not challenged the order, called a consent order, or admitted wrongdoing pending further hearings. Jones’ and company phone numbers were no longer in service.

The product is sold as premium alkalized drinking water in distinctive square blue bottles boasting E2 Electron Energized technology. Labels say it is infused with negative ions and offers healthy detoxifying properties.

The federal civil complaint calls the product brand Re2al Water Drinking Water “and says it is treated with chemicals, including caustic lye and a mineral salt.”

The water is drawn from the Las Vegas area municipal supply, the complaint claims, filtered and treated with potassium hydroxide, or lye, the chemical potassium bicarbonate and magnesium chloride, a salt.

The defendants claim to use a proprietary ionizer device to apply an electric current to this mixture, which would create positively and negatively charged solutions, according to the complaint.

It states that the negatively charged solution is marketed as an E2 concentrated flavor enhancer for coffee, tea and wine and diluted in tanks and packaged for home delivery and commercial sales as Alkaline Real Water.

The complaint alleges the manufacture and distribution of adulterated and / or mislabeled bottled drinking water and chemical concentrate which may have been rendered hazardous to health.

The consent decree obliges the company to recall and destroy all products manufactured before Wednesday; to hand over records to the FDA on processing, bottling and distribution; and submit to unannounced inspections of company facilities in Las Vegas, suburb of Henderson, Nevada and Mesa, Arizona.

The company agrees to pay the cost of FDA operations at a rate in excess of $ 100 per hour, and it must notify the agency before any change in ownership, reorganization, or bankruptcy.

The Las Vegas-based Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday reported five more cases of liver disease suspected of being linked to Real Water, including the death of a Clark County woman in her 60s who was in pain. underlying health problems. The report brings to 16 the number of cases of acute non-viral hepatitis linked by the district to the product.

Several negligent and deceptive business practices lawsuits in state courts allege numerous other injuries. They accuse Jones, Real Water and Affinitylifestyles.com Inc. of causing the death of a woman; liver damage in children and internal organ damage in adults leading to hospitalizations; and at least one liver transplant.

A case pending in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas seeks class action status on behalf of anyone injured in the United States after purchasing Real Water.

In court records, the company acknowledges the FDA investigation, but not that Real Water caused disease.

Jones, a former Republican lawmaker in the state of Nevada, apologized in mid-March to the company’s drinkrealwater.com website and assured that “lessons learned in this area will lead to further brand improvement. .

The FDA released a statement in April saying it is crucial “for people not to” drink, cook with, sell or serve Real Water alkaline water.

