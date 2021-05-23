US CDC Investigates Heart Problem In Few Vaccinated Youth





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating reports that a very small number of teens and young adults vaccinated against the coronavirus may have had heart problems, according to the agency’s vaccine safety group.

The group’s statement was sparse, saying only that there were relatively few cases and that they might be totally unrelated to vaccination. The disease, called myocarditis, is inflammation of the heart muscle that can occur as a result of certain infections.

The CDC’s review of the reports is in its early stages, and the agency has not yet determined whether there is evidence that the vaccines caused heart disease. He posted advice on his website for doctors and clinicians to be alert to unusual heart symptoms in young people who have just received their injection.

It may just be a coincidence that some people develop myocarditis after vaccination, said Dr. Celine Gounder, infectious disease specialist at Bellevue Hospital Center in New York City. Such a thing is more likely to happen by chance, as so many people are getting vaccinated right now.

The cases appear to have occurred primarily in adolescents and young adults about four days after their second dose of one of the mRNA vaccines, made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. And the cases were more common in men.

Most of the cases appear to be mild and case tracking is ongoing, the vaccine safety group said. The CDC strongly recommends Covid vaccines for Americans ages 12 and older.

We look forward to seeing more data on these cases, so that we can better understand whether they are vaccine-related or if they are a coincidence, said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee. on Infectious Diseases. In the meantime, it is important for pediatricians and other clinicians to report any health problems that arise after vaccination.

Experts pointed out that the potentially rare side effect of myocarditis pales in comparison to the potential risks of Covid, including the persistent syndrome known as Covid long. Acute Covid itself can cause myocarditis.

As of May 13, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.9 million children and sent more than 16,000 to hospitals, more than what is hospitalized with influenza in an average year, according to data collected by the American Academy of Pediatrics. About 300 children have died from Covid-19 in the United States, making it one of the top 10 causes of childhood death since the start of the pandemic.

And that’s against the backdrop of all the mitigation measures being taken, said Dr Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston.

In the general population, about 10 to 20 in 100,000 people each year develop myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, with symptoms ranging from fatigue and chest pain to arrhythmias and cardiac arrest. Many more likely have mild symptoms and are never diagnosed, the researchers say.

At present, the number of myocarditis cases reported after vaccination does not appear to be higher than what would normally be seen in young people, according to the CDC. But members of the agency’s vaccine safety group said information about reports of myocarditis should be shared with providers, according to the report.

The agency did not specify the age of the patients concerned. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for people 16 years of age and over since December. Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration extended that authorization to children aged 12 to 15.

On May 14, the CDC alerted clinicians to the possible link between myocarditis and vaccines. And on May 17, the task force reviewed Defense Department myocarditis data, reports filed with the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, and others.

Washington, Oregon and California state health departments have alerted emergency departments and cardiologists to the potential problem, and a report of seven cases has been submitted to the journal Pediatrics for review.

Dr Liam Yore, former president of the Washington State section of the American College of Emergency Physicians, said in an interview that he recently saw a teenager with myocarditis after vaccination.

The patient was treated for a mild inflammation of the lining of the heart and was subsequently sent home. But the teenager later returned for treatment with decreased heart output. Still, Yore said he has seen worse results in young people with Covid, including a 9-year-old who arrived in hospital following cardiac arrest last winter.

The relative risk is very favorable to getting the vaccine, especially given the number of doses of vaccine given, he said.

More than 161 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine; about 4.5 million of them were between 12 and 18 years old.

