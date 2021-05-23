UK weather: more rain in 4 days-holidays before the sun gets hot





Sodden Brits have to endure four more humid and gloomy days before this miserable May wind and rain spell finally ends.

Forecasts predict that today’s rain sweeps through the western and central regions and will dampen weekend barbecue plans.

Scotland will be cold and humid on Mondays to kick off a new week, and hail and thunderstorms can hit England and Wales with heavy showers.

Mercury exceeds 13C on Sundays and new states in London and southeast, and the lowest temperatures in the Midlands and northern England are 6C.

However, the Meteorological Agency said more stable and warmer temperatures would return to near-normal levels by Thursday.

More windy weather in London on Friday

Meanwhile, it is reported that the 20C heatwave, which is expected to last for two weeks, will arrive next month.

Temperatures will begin to rise in the next few days and will eventually reach a sharp peak in June, predictors say.

It is believed that the refreshing weather will last for 16 days, Mondays include bank holidays.

London and the South are expected to see the best weather, the Meteorological Agency said today.

The group’s meteorologist Alex Deakin said, “High pressure will be inflow until next Tuesday or Wednesday and will continue through the end of the month.”

A darker day is coming

“From next week we will see more stable sunlight.”

Long weather forecast charts show widespread pressure shifts across the UK from the Atlantic Ocean through mid-June.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “Currently, the most probable scenario will be improved as it looks mostly dry, as opposed to what we saw in the humid weather in May.

“We are expecting much drier and more stable weather across the UK by the end of May.”

However, this month could be one of the wettest May on record beyond 1967, when 131.7 mm of rain fell across the UK.

The British will finally be able to sunbathe again in June.

Wales almost doubled the average rainfall over a month.

The country has recorded 170 millimeters of precipitation so far, making it the fourth wettest month on record in Wales already this month.

Devon was also hit by 146.5mm of rain, which corresponds to 194% of the area’s May average of 75mm.

This made it the 8th wettest May in the southwestern part of England compared to a record 190.3mm.

Ms Shuttleworth added: “There has been a lot of rain in Devon and Wales over the past week.

“They saw above average in this kind of area.

“However, there is considerable uncertainty in the forecast, so we expect much drier and more stable weather across the UK by the end of May.

“When this dry weather comes in, it looks like it will get rid of the rain that keeps accumulating, as at this point in the month.”

The country had a particularly hot day on March 30 this year

In many places it begins to dry out due to sunny weather, but before it rains a lot of rain and strong winds move eastward across the west and central areas. Since then, big showers have fallen all over Northern Ireland.

Tonight

Rain, some heavy rain, clearing east across England, but slowly moving across central and northern Scotland. There is a clear spell, but heavy rains occur throughout Wales and southwest England.

Monday

Northern Scotland is cold, humid and windy. In other places in England and Wales where there is a risk of hail and thunder, sunny seasons and heavy rains are frequent. It is the driest in Northern Ireland and southern Scotland.

Outlook from Tuesday to Thursday

Showers or long rains on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in many areas. The western region is always dry, and these stable conditions develop more widely until Thursday. The temperature is approaching normal.

