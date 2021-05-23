Matt Hancock celebrates a huge day after the UK gets 60 million vaccinations





H

Secretary Matt Hancock celebrated a tremendous day after Britain reached the 60 million vaccine milestone.

He tweeted: Yesterday a huge day for vaccination, 762,361 people were given across the UK.

Currently, 60 million vaccines have been administered across the UK.

This is a fantastic milestone in the fight against this virus.

Thank you to everyone who has participated in our national efforts.

Get a jab when you answer the phone.

According to government data up to May 22nd, out of the 60,587,098 jabs offered in the UK so far, 37,943,681 were the first dose to increase by 205,410 the previous day.

About 22,643,417 people increased by 556,951 with the second dose.

Chief executive of the UK Health and Security Administration said it looks like a good chance that all coronavirus restrictions will be lifted next month.

However, Dr. Jenny Harries warned that the new Indian variant, also known as the B1617.2 variant, has become the dominant variant in some regions, urges the public to be cautious to avoid another lockdown.

She told the BBC Ones The Andrew Marr Show: It looks good if people keep observing all the safety signs. So we shouldn’t stop what we’re doing in the area with the variant B1617.2 of particular concern. In the northwest and around London.

It’s really important for people to keep doing hands, faces, space and work at home, and taking jabs to take tests.

The number of cases of the B1617.2 variant is on the rise, has grown very steeply, and although many media have reported a 160% increase in cases over a week, it seems to be leveling slightly now.

It’s still very early.

Her comments came after a study by the UK Public Health Administration (PHE) found that the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine was 88% effective against Indian strains after two doses.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said the results were groundbreaking, and said PHE expects a higher level of effect on hospital admissions and deaths.

In this study, conducted between April 5th and May 16th, the jab was found to be nearly as effective against symptomatic disease of strain B1617.2, with an effect of 93% as much as against the Kent strain.

Meanwhile, the AstraZeneca jab was 66% effective compared to the Kent variant over the same period, while 60% effective.

Both vaccines were 33% effective against symptomatic disease in the Indian strain 3 weeks after the first dose, compared to about 50% against the Kent strain.

According to new data from PHE, there were at least 2,889 cases of Indian variants recorded in the UK from February 1st to May 18th this year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

