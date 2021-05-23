United States pledged to empower Israel to defend itself: Blinken | News from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict





Faced with an unprecedented wave of criticism and questions from US lawmakers over US arms sales to Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration remains committed to empowering Israel to to defend oneself.

In an interview with ABC News This Week, Blinken said President Joe Biden has been clear in his commitment to the defense of Israel, particularly with regard to these indiscriminate rocket attacks against civilians.

Any country would respond to that and was committed to defending Israel, Blinken said on Sunday. At the same time, any sale of arms will be done in full consultation with Congress, are committed to this. And we want to make sure that this process works efficiently.

Progressive American lawmakers, including Democratic Congressional Women Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, have criticized Biden for his unequivocal support for Israel during the country’s recent bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 250 Palestinians, including dozens of children, have been killed in 11 days of Israeli shelling in besieged Palestinian territory, while more than 1,900 others have been injured and many buildings and critical infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed.

In Israel, 12 people, including two children, were also killed in rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

US lawmakers had pressured Biden to call for an immediate ceasefire to end the violence, while criticizing statements by the White House and other senior administration officials defending the law of Israel to defend itself.

They also questioned a planned $ 735 million arms sale to the Israeli government that was first reported during Israel’s military offensive on Gaza.

The United States should not stifle arms sales to the Israeli government as it deploys our resources to target international media, schools, hospitals, humanitarian missions and civilian sites for bombing, Ocasio tweeted. Cortez on May 19, a day before a Gaza ceasefire was reached.

The New York lawmaker introduced a resolution the same day in the United States House of Representatives seeking to block the arms transfer, and on May 20, Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a similar resolution in the Senate.

At a time when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza and killing women and children, we cannot just pass up another huge arms sale without even a debate in Congress. https://t.co/nLoDFmLGr1

Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 20, 2021

The Biden administration, however, insisted that its behind-the-scenes diplomacy helped secure the ceasefire in Gaza, and it pledged to help rebuild the Palestinian enclave.

But experts have criticized this approach, saying that Israel responds only to public pressure and that the more Israel is pampered, supported, supported, the more bellicose and intransigent Israel becomes in making concessions.

Blinken is expected to visit Israel and the occupied West Bank next week to discuss the situation, which continues to be tense amid Israeli plans to forcibly evict Palestinian families from occupied East Jerusalem and entering Israeli settlers. enclosure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The State Department said Blinken will meet with his Israeli, Palestinian and regional counterparts in the coming days to discuss recovery efforts and work together to build a better future for Israelis and Palestinians.

The US Secretary of State reiterated this message in his ABC News interview on Sunday, saying that we must start putting in place the conditions that would allow both sides to make meaningful and positive commitments to two states.

As a first step, we must face this turning point in violence, we have obtained the ceasefire and now manage the humanitarian situation, face the reconstruction and deepen our current engagement with the Palestinians and with the Israelis, Blinken said.

Al Jazeeras James Bays, reporting from West Jerusalem, said what was missing from Blinkens’ comments was any suggestion that the United States would try to revive diplomacy, as the Israeli-Palestinian issue has so far failed. not been a priority for the Biden administration. .

He focused on the Iran nuclear deal, on Afghanistan, on relations between China and Russia. And it may be that some in the administration decided that after this conflict things would likely be calm for the next few months or maybe even the next few years, Bays said.

But see when [Blinken] will arrive here in the next few days to find out if there are any efforts on the part of the United States to actively launch some sort of peace negotiation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos