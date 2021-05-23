Matt Wieters, Todd Frazier and Matt Kemp on US Olympic qualifying list





CARY, NC – Pitchers Homer Bailey, Edwin Jackson and David Robertson, wide receiver Matt Wieters, infielder Todd Frazier and outside players Matt Kemp and John Jay were among the 28 players announced for Sunday’s camp. American practice before Americans have a second chance to qualify for the Olympic baseball tournament.

Left-hander Clayton Andrews and right-hander Brandon Dickson are the only survivors of the 28-man roster in November 2019, when the United States was three out of qualifying for the Olympics at the Premier12 tournament in Tokyo before losing a lead. ninth inning in a 3-2, 10-innings loss to Mexico.

Matt Clark hit a home run tied against Dickson leading to the bottom of the ninth inning, and Efren Navarro had a single broken bat against Caleb Thielbar to lead in the winning race in 10th.

Only players who do not appear on the lists of 26 players of the major leagues and the lists of injured are eligible.

Mike Scioscia took over as US manager from Scott Brosius, who led the United States to Premier12 after Joe Girardi resigned and became manager of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The list will be reduced to 26 on May 30.

The United States opens the Americas qualifier against Nicaragua on May 31 in Port St. Lucia, Fla., Faces the Dominican Republic the next day in West Palm Beach, and closes the Group A first round against Puerto Rico on June 2 in Port St. Lucie.

Canada, Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela are part of Group B.

The top two teams from each pool advance to the super round on June 4 and 5, and round one results continue. The top super tour team joins Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea in the Olympic baseball tournament, which will be played in Japan from July 28 to August 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.

The second and third place teams will advance to a qualifying final in June in Mexico, which will include Australia, the Netherlands and Taiwan.

Baseball returns to the Olympics after being dropped in 2012 and 2016. Cuba won gold in 1992, 1996 and 2004, the United States in 2000 and South Korea in 2008.

Baseball is slated to be phased out for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, then restored again for 2028 in Los Angeles.

The list:

Right-handed pitchers: Homer Bailey, Jonathan Bowlan (Kansas City), Brandon Dickson, Edwin Jackson, DJ Johnson (Cleveland), David Robertson, Joe Ryan (Tampa Bay), James Sherfy (San Francisco), Simeon Woods Richardson (Toronto)

Left Handed Pitchers: Clayton Andrews (Milwaukee), Anthony Gose (Cleveland), Trevor Lane (New York Yankees), Matthew Libertore (Saint-Louis), Drew Parrish (Kansas City), Marc Rzepczynski

Catchers: Tim Federowicz (LA Dodgers), Mark Kolozsvary (Cincinnati), Matt Wieters

Infielders: Nick Allen (Oakland), Eddy Alvarez (Miami), Triston Cases (Boston), Logan Forsythe (Milwaukee), Todd Frazier, Luke Williams (Philadelphia)

Outfielders: Jarren Duran (Boston), Eric Filia (Seattle), Jon Jay (LA Angels), Matt Kemp

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos