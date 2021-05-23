Brexit Monopoly: British-Norway trade agreement on the verge of collapsing as Christian-Democrats block treaties to protect farmers from British beef and cheese





There is a risk of the collapse of a comprehensive free trade agreement between the UK and Norway. The Christian Democrats are concerned that such a treaty will hit the farmers of the richest countries in Scandinavia too badly.

According to the Krf party, the Christian Democratic Party (Krf), which is part of the current coalition government, plans to stop opening the Norwegian market to British beef and cheese, fearing that a non-tariff approach will cause many farmers in the country to stop doing business. insider.

He spoke with City AM over the phone in Oslo this afternoon, adding that the political will to introduce a tariff-free regime between the two countries is lacking. [Krf] Political parties that the UK should not be rewarded for better market access have now left the EU.

Moreover, we know that the party is very attractive to UK exporters because the Norwegian market is small, but the price is high and the consumer has a strong purchasing power.”

News about political opposition parties began to air in Norway. National broadcaster NRK reports that Christian Democrats not only block trade to protect farmers, but also consider concerns about food quality and non-agricultural employment, such as food processing. And distribution.

Time is running out

Ole Erik Almlid, who leads the Norwegian business coalition in an oil-rich country, says the time is tight for the Christian Democrats to change their minds and join two parties, the Conservative and Liberal parties who are fully supportive of inclusive trade. deal.

He pointed out that after the EU, the UK is Norway’s most important trading partner, estimating a value of around 20 billion per year.

The three ruling parties must reach an agreement before May 28th. Otherwise, there will not be enough time for the Norwegian Parliament to pass the necessary legislation before the September 13th general election.

But given that the party has traditionally been heavily reliant on Norwegian rural voting, it is increasingly likely that Christian Democrats will agree to non-tariff negotiations.

The party’s turnout is only 3.4%, far behind, according to the most recent polls.

Urgent deal

In December, Britain signed a temporary rollover trade agreement with Norway after Brexit.

The agreement covered the trade of goods and ensures that 95% of trade of goods with Norway and more than 90% of trade of goods with Iceland are tariff-free, giving companies confidence that they can continue to operate under the same conditions as before Brexit. .

However, Almlid pointed out that this is an emergency agreement that only applies until a final trade agreement is signed. It also does not regulate trade in areas of service that are very important to us.”

No fishing deal

News came three weeks after the collapse of the fishing trade between the UK and Norway. This is because the parties could not agree on the annual catch.

Failing to reach an agreement, British fisheries trembled in rage, and Kirkella, a hull-based frozen trawler giant, one of the UK’s largest companies, was shut down for the rest of the year.

