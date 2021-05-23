60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the UK





More than 22.6 million people in the UK have received two vaccinations for the strongest possible protection.

According to the latest figures released today (Sunday 23rd May) that about 72% of adults in the UK received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health services across the UK have now administered about 60.6 million vaccines since December 8. This includes about 37.9 million people (72%) who received the first dose and 22.6 million people (43%) who received both doses, ensuring the strongest protection possible. About COVID-19 in the second dose.

This shows that the vaccine is saving more than 13,000 lives by reducing hospitalizations and deaths, and preventing 39,100 hospitalizations in the UK by May 9, according to new real data.

The government has achieved its goal of providing vaccines to the most vulnerable by April 15th, and plans to provide first-line vaccinations to all adults by the end of July. NHS England is texting people aged 32 and 33 to schedule vaccinations.

Health and Social Services Minister Matt Hancock said:

Shortly after vaccinating more than 70% of UK adults with the first dose, we achieved another surprising milestone with a total dose of over 60 million doses.

Our pioneering vaccination program, the largest and most successful in the history of the NHS, is another great success story for the UK and proof of what can be achieved when four corners of the country come together to defeat this virus.

Our country has one of the highest absorption rates in the world and many are pleased to have responded to our weapon requests. We urge you to accept the offer if it has not yet come out and is eligible. It can save your life and protect your loved ones.

To ensure that people have the strongest possible protection against COVID-19, the second vaccination appointment between 12 and 8 weeks has been advanced for the rest of the top 9 priority groups who have not yet received a second vaccination.

The action follows updated advice from independent experts from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Vaccination (JCVI), taking into account the latest available evidence and recommending shorter dosing intervals to counter the threat of new strains of concern.

Earlier this week, the government announced a new decisive measure to stop the spread of the B1.617.2 variant of concern first discovered in India. Targeted activities are underway to continue inducing vaccine intake among eligible cohorts to protect the most vulnerable.

The government continues to work closely with local authorities to take timely and appropriate action and promote the intake of approved vaccines for those who are eligible in these areas.

It is also providing support to the Scottish government, which is adopting similar measures to control the spread of the strain in Glasgow and Moray.

Governments and scientific experts are closely monitoring the evolving situation and the rate of strains and will not hesitate to take further action as needed.

Minister of Vaccines, Nadhim Zahawi, said:

Today we hit 60 million jabs on the arm and achieved a remarkable achievement, with more than 4 out of 10 being fully vaccinated with 2 doses.

I would like to salute the heroic work of NHS workers, volunteers, local authorities and officials across the country tirelessly working for this job.

Vaccines save thousands of lives and provide invaluable protection from this virus, so come forward for the jab when you get an offer.

Simon Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of NHS England, said:

This latest milestone in the fight against COVID-19 is another opportunity to once again thank everyone who works to deliver thick and thin rain or shine through the NHS COVID-19 vaccination program throughout this weekend. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest achievements in health services. history.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said:

This is a monumental moment in the war against the coronavirus. Vaccines are a sure way to get out of this epidemic, and thanks to the amazing NHS for providing the largest and most successful vaccine launch in NHS history.

The success of the vaccine program emphasizes that the UK is the best when we all work together. I urge everyone to get the vaccine as soon as they answer the phone.

Secretary of State Simon Hart of Wales said:

This is an amazing achievement and an example of what we can do when we work together as one UK.

The continued rapid implementation of the vaccination program is paving the way out of the epidemic and will help you get back to normal as soon as possible.

British Government Secretary Iain Stewart said:

It’s great to hear more good news about the vaccine launch. This milestone highlights that we are making amazing progress nationwide in the fight against COVID-19.

The UK government provides vaccines to people across the UK, and the fantastic NHS is constantly working on primary and secondary vaccinations.

Eid wants everyone to be invited to get a jab when helping us all through this epidemic.

This vaccine provides a high level of protection against symptomatic disease and a high level of protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Since protection increases to the second dose, both doses should be taken as soon as everyone is given the vaccine. Getting vaccinated helps prevent the virus from spreading to others as people are less likely to get infected and as evidence increases.

UK Public Health UK (PHE) The latest data from actual studies show that vaccines are already having a significant impact in the UK, reducing hospitalizations and deaths, saving at least 13,000 lives, and preventing at least 39,100 hospitalizations in the UK by May 9th. There is. It is estimated that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during the 80’s and above reduce the risk of hospitalization by 93% compared to the B.1.1.7 (Kent) strain.

PHE analysis showed that individuals who received a single dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine had an approximately 80% lower risk of death for the Kent-derived B.1.1.7 coronavirus strain, and a second dose could provide 85-90%. Protection against symptomatic diseases. The protection against death of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine increases from about 80% after one dose to 97% after two doses for the Kent variant.

A new study from PHE shows that the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against the B.1.617.2 strain, first identified in India. The effectiveness of the vaccine against symptomatic diseases of the B.1.617.2 strain is similar after two doses compared to the B.1.1.7 (Kent) strain, which prevails in the UK, and is expected to have a much higher effect on hospitalization and death.

According to data released by YouGov, the UK continues to be #1 on the list of countries where people are willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine or have already been vaccinated.

According to ONS data released on May 6th, more than 9 out of 10 adults (93%) reported positive feelings about the vaccine.

Approved vaccines are available at thousands of NHS vaccine centers, GP clinics, and pharmacies. About 98% of people live within 10 miles of vaccination centers in the UK, and vaccinations are taking place in places including mosques, community centers and football stadiums.

Background information:

The latest vaccine statistics across the UK are published here and NHS England publishes UK vaccine statistics here.

PHE’s actual data on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here. The latest research on home transmission can be found here.

The ONS survey on barriers to COVID-19 vaccination can be found here.

To date, the government has invested more than 300 million in manufacturing successful vaccines for rapid launch.

The UK has secured early access to more than 500 million doses for eight of the most promising vaccine candidates.

The UK government is working to support equitable access to vaccines worldwide. The UK is one of the largest contributors to the COVAX facility, a global mechanism to provide access to coronavirus vaccines to developing countries, and this year the UK has 558 million to distribute 1.3 billion coronavirus vaccines to 92 developing countries. People were put in.

