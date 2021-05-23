U.S. Republicans fight over Jan.6 panel as Senate debate draws near





Republicans in the U.S. Congress clashed on Sunday over the need for an independent commission to investigate the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers warning that failure to create the panel could hurt the party’s electoral prospects in 2022 and beyond.

A measure to create the commission was passed last week by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives with the support of 35 Republicans. But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he opposes the bill, which the Senate is expected to debate this week. Read more

“I believe Republicans in the Senate will decide it is too early to create this commission,” Senator Roy Blunt, a member of McConnell’s management team, told Fox News Sunday.

Like McConnell, Blunt argues that the polls underway by two Senate committees are sufficient to settle questions about Capitol Hill security. Others say a commission is needed to examine whether Trump took action to end the violence as it unfolded.

“Is the priority to secure the Capitol, to do what we need to do to train better, to better prepare the Capitol police, to decide what we want to do in the future?” Blunt asked. “Or is the priority to take a few years, in my opinion, to decide what happened inside the White House?”

His comments added to doubts whether Senate Democrats can find the support of 10 Republicans needed to move the measure forward. In the 50-50 Senate, most bills require 60 votes to pass.

But Republican Senator Susan Collins, one of seven Senate Republican women who voted to convict Trump in February, said she believed the commission’s bill could go ahead with changes to ensure a bipartisan allocation and an end of year date.

“I am optimistic that we can overcome these problems,” Collins said on ABC’s “This Week” program. “I strongly support the creation of an independent commission.”

Republicans fear the commission will keep public attention to the violence on Capitol Hill and could reveal new details about Trump’s handling of the emergency that could sour voters over Republican candidates in the 2022 midterm election.

Some mistakenly claim that the violence was not due to Trump supporters, but to Black Lives Matter protesters or anti-fa activists trying to portray Trump.

Representative Adam Kinzinger warned that failure to establish a commission could have worse consequences for Republicans.

“What will happen if this thing fails is that (Speaker of the House) Nancy Pelosi will head a select committee and that could go until 2024,” said Kinzinger, a Republican who supported the commission and voted to impeach Trump, Fox told Fox. News Sunday. “

“It’s going to mid-term of 2022 anyway, especially if we Republicans don’t take ownership of what happened,” Kinzinger said.

