A British female Black Lives Matter activist is in intensive care after being shot in the head this morning.

Sasha Johnson, a prominent member of the Take the Initiative Party (TTIP), was nominated online as a woman shot at Peckham, although police refused to identify the victim.

TTIP said in a message in his Instagram feed: It is a great sadness to let us know that our very own Sasha Johnson was brutally attacked and shot in the head of her. She is currently in intensive care and is in a serious condition.

They said the early morning attack occurred after the mother of two children, who were estimated to be in their 20s, faced numerous killing threats.

She was previously a vocal advocate of the campaign to demolish the Cecil Rose statue at Oxford University.

The Met said a woman was shot and hospitalized in Pecom at around 3 am on Sunday for a life-threatening injury.

A Met Police spokesman refused to name the victim and said he had never been arrested after the attack on Consort Road.

Investigator Jimmy Tele said: We all hope this young woman’s condition improves. The investigation is in its infancy and an emergency investigation is underway to confirm the situation.

I will appeal to the residents of Consort Road and the surrounding area to check the doorbell or dash cam video for any suspicious activity that may be related to this investigation.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident should call the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC with a quote of CAD 1172/23May. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

