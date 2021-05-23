As US retreats to Middle East, China could step in





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) As the United States reduces its military presence in the Middle East to focus on high-power competition with China and Russia, this risks giving these two countries a chance to bridge the gap. void and extend their influence around the Gulf. the region’s senior US commander said on Sunday.

During a trip through the Middle East over the past week, Marine General Frank McKenzie, who heads the United States Central Command, answered a lingering question from military and political leaders he has encountered: Is the United States still committed to its country and the region, and what? more support can they get.

From dusty battlefields in Syria to rocket-bombed neighborhoods in Iraq and Saudi Arabia, they fear America’s pivot to Asia will mean they will be left without troops, ships, planes and everything else. other military aid they need to fight the militant groups backed by Iran. attack their people.

And if the United States is slow to respond, it may seek help elsewhere.

In the broad sense, the Middle East is an area of ​​intense competition between the great powers. And I think as we adjust our posture in the region, Russia and China will be watching very closely to see if a vacuum is created that they can tap into, McKenzie told reporters traveling with him. . “I think they see the United States shifting its stance to look at other parts of the world and they feel there may be an opportunity there.

Speaking from his hotel room after meeting with Saudi officials, McKenzie said the arms sale would be a need that Moscow and Beijing could exploit. Russia, he said, is trying to sell air defense systems and other weapons to whomever it can, and China’s long-term goal is to expand its economic strength and ultimately d ” establish military bases in the region.

In the few months since President Joe Biden took office, he ordered the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and began reviewing the presence of US forces in Iraq, Syria and around the world. . His administration is reducing US military support for the Saudi-led offensive against Iranian-supporting Houthi rebels in Yemen, and the Pentagon has moved ships, forces and weapons systems out of other Middle Eastern countries. -East.

The story continues

At the same time, however, Biden sent senior administration officials to the Gulf region this month to reassure nervous allies as the United States seeks to reopen talks with Iran over the deal. nuclear 2015, which former President Donald Trump abandoned three years ago.

The effort to resume talks with Iran has raised concerns in a number of Middle Eastern countries that rely on the United States to keep pressure on Tehran and its campaigns to fund and supply arms to militant groups. the region.

But there are ongoing talks in the Pentagon about sending more assets to the Pacific to fight a booming China. And US military commanders around the world, including McKenzie, risk losing troops and resources as a result. These could include warships such as the aircraft carrier currently seated in the Gulf, providing security for the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Biden administration views China’s rapidly expanding economic influence and military might as the Americas’ main long-term security challenge. Officials say the United States must be more prepared to counter threats to Taiwan and China’s development of military outposts on man-made islands in the South China Sea.

Military commanders warn that China’s growing assertion is not limited to Asia, noting that Beijing is actively seeking landmarks in Africa, South America and the Middle East.

I totally agree that China has to be the threat we are focusing on, ”McKenzie said in an interview with reporters from The Associated Press and ABC News. At the same time, we are a world power and we must have a global vision. And that means you have the ability to see the globe as a whole.

In Sunday’s meetings, Saudi leaders were very concerned about the ongoing review of US military posture, McKenzie said. The kingdom is bombarded almost daily by Houthi rebels with a variety of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and small drones. And Saudi leaders are counting on the United States to help them defend themselves.

McKenzie said his message was that the number of troops and weapons was not as important as the overall capability of the US and Saudi integrated air and missile defense system deployed across the country.

And more broadly, he said, this strategy of doing more in the region with less military presence could prevent China and Russia from taking advantage of any US vacuum.

I’m not sure it’s really an opportunity for them when all is said and done, he says.

The number of troops may not be the same as the hundreds of thousands who were in the region five to seven years ago, he said, but the United States will be present in the region.

I think I was going to play a very smart game … to take advantage of what we have, he said. The United States is the partner of choice. It is only when this option is not open that countries will cover themselves and seek other opportunities.

