British Black Lives Matter campaign’in critical condition after being shot in the head’





The British Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist is in serious condition after being shot in the head, according to a statement from her party, Take the Initiative Party.

Sasha Johnson, a BLM activist and senior member of TTIP, was attacked early on Sunday morning, the latter group said in a statement. The mother of both children added that because of her activism, “a number of” killings were threatened.

This statement, posted on Instagram, says, “We are very sorry to inform you that our Sasha Johnson was brutally attacked and shot in her head.

“She is currently in the intensive care unit and is in serious condition. The attack took place early this morning, following numerous killing threats as a result of her activism.

“Sasha is not only always actively fighting for the blacks and injustices that surround the black community, but is also a member of the BLM and a member of the Take the Initiative Partys Executive Leadership Committee. Voice.”

Ms Johnson graduated from Oxford Brookes University. She took part in the protests following the murder of George Floyd last summer.

Claudia Webbe, Leicester East’s Labor MP, was one of those who went online to express solidarity with Johnson. Ms Webbe said: We all went out for Black Lives Matter last year. I only know her as an activist on these issues for Black Lives Matter. I support Black Lives Matter, so I support what she was doing. As a member of Congress, I am fully committed to the Black Lives Matter movement and participate in her work in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Her page on the TTIP website says: She is enormously passionate about implementing change and justice and has been actively supporting the eradication of injustice in society by attending and leading protests. Not everyone agrees with her method, but she is not afraid to support what she believes. She is also committed to providing food to the homeless and has been personally involved in delivering food and groceries to families in need.

Police later reissued an appeal against the Witnesses involving a 27-year-old woman who was shot and admitted to the hospital for life-threatening injuries early Sunday. The woman said she was found after being called by a police officer who was shot at a consort road in Pecham, southeast London, just before 3 am. The shooting took place near the house where the party was being held, and there could have been a lot of people in the area. The spokesman said the investigation was in its infancy, but there was nothing to suggest that the incident was a targeted attack or that the woman had been under credible threats against her prior to the incident. Detectives from Mets Specialist Crimes Command (Trident) lead the investigation. Detective Investigator Jimmy Tele said: This was a shocking incident that caused very serious injuries to a young woman. Our thoughts are her family who is getting support during this terribly difficult time. He said the detectives are making good progress in hunting attackers, but they need public help. It is important to contact anyone who sees something suspicious in the Consort Road area early on Sunday or hears information after that. Tele added: Finally, we know that this event will shock the community and those further away. I ask people not to speculate about their motives or the circumstances behind them.

