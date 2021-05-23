UK Labor calls for vote on US minimum corporate tax plan





A seagull flies past a Labor Party flag at the Labor Party Conference in Brighton, southern England on September 27, 2015. REUTERS / Toby Melville

Britain’s main opposition Labor Party has said it will push for a vote in parliament on Monday in support of US plans to introduce a global minimum corporate tax rate.

The US Treasury Department said earlier this week it would accept a floor of at least 15% in international negotiations, a rate well below the proposed minimum of 21% for US multinationals.

The Biden administration’s proposed low-tax intangible income tax rate (GILTI) of 21%, aimed at capturing income transferred by companies to paradise countries, was widely seen as a starting point for the resumption of OECD negotiations on a global minimum tax.

While France and Germany supported 21%, other countries pushed for a lower rate, with previous OECD discussions on the subject centered around 12.5%, the same rate applied by Ireland.

Britain will increase its main corporate tax rate to 25%, from 19% in 2023, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced earlier this year. Read more

The Labor Party tables an amendment to the finance bill.

“This global deal will bring additional taxes to the benefit of Britain, while preventing large multinationals and online giants from undermining our business,” said Rachel Reeves, spokesperson for Labor Finance.

The UK Finance Department has said that reaching an international agreement on how large digital companies are taxed “is a priority” and that “we welcome the renewed US commitment to tackle the problem and agree that minimum taxes could help ensure that businesses pay taxes. “

“However, it is also important to know where the tax is paid and any agreement must ensure that digital businesses pay a tax in the UK that reflects their economic activities.”

