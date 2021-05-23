UK Weather: Met Office predicts when’warm sunny’ weather will arrive.





The Meteorological Agency said the UK would face warm, sunny days with heavy rains and strong winds for several weeks.

Temperatures are expected to rise next month with the influx of high pressure.

This comes in a particularly humid spring throughout the UK, the Met Office said.

With eight days still left, Wales has seen average rainfall nearly doubling over a month.

The country has been hit by 170mm of rainfall so far, making it the fourth wettest month on record already in Wales this month.

On average, the U.S. usually gets 86mm of rain in May with a record of 184.2mm.

According to DevonLive, Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: “High pressure will flow through next Tuesday or Wednesday and continue through the end of the month.

“From next week we will see more stable sunlight.”

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “Currently, the most probable scenario will be improved as it looks mostly dry, as opposed to what we saw in the humid weather in May.

“I saw a lot of rain in Devon and Wales over the past week.

“They saw above average in this kind of area.

“However, there is considerable uncertainty in the forecast, so we expect much drier and more stable weather across the UK by the end of May.

“When this dry weather comes in, it looks like it will get rid of the rain that keeps accumulating, as at this point in the month.”

