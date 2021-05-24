British companies can grow with green exports, CBI | British Industry Federation (CBI)





British companies have the opportunity to increase billions of pounds of green exports to create 240,000 low-carbon jobs and radically transform the UK economy over the next decade, the CBI said.

The UK’s top business lobby group said that by leading a campaign to decarbonize the global economy to avoid climate collapse, companies across the country will benefit from the early-starter advantage.

Equalizing decarburization, innovation, trade growth and biased UK regional economies, encouraging companies to seize the moment amid the demand for radical economic reform after the Covid-19 pandemic, a commercial growth opportunity reaching 700 billion by 2030. Said that you can open it.

The UK has reached a turning point with a report on how businesses can help transform the economy over the next decade. Failure to adapt will exacerbate the epidemic trend of low productivity and social disruption that has plagued Britain after the 2008 financial crisis.

Research shows that UK companies could increase their low-carbon exports to the EU, including the opportunity to grow electric vehicle and battery sales by 18 billion over the next decade. It said 240,000 net jobs could be created, including cities and towns in London and the southeast, to raise the level of local economies across the country.

CBI secretary-general Tony Danker said companies should work with trade unions, civil society and government to reduce carbon emissions to reach the UK’s growth potential.

We may not agree with the details, but we may not agree with this vision and the need to revolve around these principles, he said. The decarburization of our economy is a must on the planet. We can use the transition to net zero to create green jobs, find sustainable solutions and sell them globally.

The CBI’s involvement is that academics at Imperial College London, whose energy company Drax has issued a weather alert to the UK power grid, announced that additional investments are needed to improve the mix of renewable energy production when wind is scarce. Came out.

The report revealed that the UK experienced the longest low wind power in more than 10 years in the first three months of this year. The authors said that on March 3, production of 24.4 GW of wind turbines fell to 0.6 GW, unlike the 18.1 GW delivered at the end of the month.

For a total of 11 days from February 26th to March 8th, the capacity of wind turbines nationwide did not exceed 20%.

Grid operators had to call gas-burning units to generate electricity to fill the gap, and every gigawatt of falling wind output was replaced by 0.84 GW of gas, damaging the UK’s carbon reduction ambitions, the report said.

The UK’s ever-changing weather could jeopardize its groundbreaking net zero climate targets and pose a threat to power grid security unless policy makers take action.

But perhaps the authors point to the rapidly changing weather in the UK, and the powerful gusts that have hit the UK in recent years can lead many to conclude that low wind power is not a problem right now. Thanks to harsh weather, the country has reached an all-time high in electricity produced by wind turbines.

In the early hours of Friday, May 21, a record was set for the share of wind power, with winds supplying nearly two-thirds of the UK’s electricity, according to interim data from the National Grid.

