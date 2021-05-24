US condemns Belarus for forcing plane to stop opponent





Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenka has faced growing opposition to his iron-fisted regime in recent months, leading to mass arrests and the departure of some opposition leaders from the country. He has been in power since 1994 in the former Soviet republic.

This shocking act, Blinken said, carried out by the Lukashenka regime endangered the lives of more than 120 passengers, including US citizens. The first reports suggesting the involvement of Belarusian security services and the use of Belarusian military planes to escort the plane are deeply worrying and require further investigation.

Blinkens’ statement follows criticism of Lukashenka also rendered as Lukashenko by the US ambassador to Belarus, as well as by a number of congressional leaders.

Lukashenka and his regime have again today shown their contempt for the international community and its citizens, tweeted US Ambassador Julie Fisher.

Senator Bob Menendez (DN.J.) joined EU lawmakers in passing a conviction.

Menendez, chairman of the Senate’s External Relations Committee, was joined by lawmakers in similar positions in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the UK. We, the chairmen of the foreign affairs committees of our respective national parliaments, unequivocally condemn the threat of violence used against a civilian aircraft in the skies over Belarus, they said.

Menendez and the others condemned Belarus not only for the act of arresting Protasevich, but also for the harm he could have caused everyone on the flight, which went from Greece to Lithuania. This reckless act put the passengers and crew in grave danger. It is a reminder of the illegitimacy of the administration claiming authority in Minsk, they said.

They urged the International Civil Aviation Organization to prevent planes from overflying Belarus and pushed NATO and the EU to sanction Belarus.

Other members of Congress blasted Lukashenka.

Stopping an activist for simply revealing the truth about regime-sanctioned police brutality against anti-government protests in Belarus is heinous, said Texas Representative Michael McCaul, senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Forcing an Irish plane with nearly 200 innocent civilians to land in order to make this arrest is a flagrant affront to democratic societies around the world.

Representative Chris Smith (RN.J.) said this episode should be the last straw that will lead the international community to attempt to force Lukashenka out, saying every sanction on the books must be used to lobby.

It was not just the hijacking of an airliner, but an unprecedented violation of international aviation rules, Smith said in a statement.

Other European leaders condemned Belarus’ action. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the episode was an act of unprecedented state terrorism and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the action outrageous and illegal.

One of the other passengers on the flight told The Associated Press that Pratasevich expressed fear for his life.

I saw this Belarusian guy with his girlfriend sitting right behind us, passenger Marius Rutkauskas said after the plane arrived in Lithuania. He panicked when the pilot said the plane was being diverted to Minsk. He said the death penalty awaited him there.

Nahal Toosi contributed to this report.

