Experts warn that the UK mining boom is necessary to promote the green revolution.





The UK should accept significantly increased mining of British soil for raw materials critical to new low-carbon technologies as a half-life for a green future, according to experts at the Natural History Museum.

Metals such as lithium and cobalt, which are key components such as high-efficiency batteries for electric vehicles, must be procured from mines in the UK and Europe by at least 2030 to achieve a circular economy, allowing recycled materials to meet a significant portion of the demand for new cars. Will. And other technologies.

Scientists from the Museum of Earth Sciences at the Museum of London have found that short-term exploitation of natural resources is needed to put the UK on a sustainable basis and reduce its dependence on countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo, where issues ranging from child labor to political instability raise ethical problems. Do it. goods.

I am a guide to helping the planet in your daily life

Professor Richard Herrington, director of the museum’s Earth Sciences, said: We are importing these minerals right now, but we may have to embrace mining at our doorstep to truly meet our carbon reduction goals.

As demand increases, the good news is that minerals like lithium are never consumed. Once our green economy works, in the end there is the potential to become a true circulatory system that eventually recycles old technologies to create new ones, thereby reducing mining demand.

This study is consistent with ongoing efforts to extract the rich supply of lithium from the UK, a metal that is particularly important for advanced batteries used to power electric vehicles and store energy generated by wind and solar.

In Cornwall, the two companies are hoping to build mining operations with minimal environmental costs, either by using existing mines or by extracting minerals from geothermal water. British Lithium has announced plans to open a mine capable of producing 21,000 tons of the most in-demand lithium compound (lithium carbonate) by 2026 by drilling an existing porcelain clay mine. The second company, Cornish Lithium, is working on a 4m project to potentially zero emissions by extracting metals from the water produced by Redruth’s geothermal energy project.

An analysis published by Professor Herrington and his colleagues in the journal Nature Reviews Materials found that 264,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate, 207,900 tonnes of cobalt, 7,200 tonnes of neodymium and dysprosium, 2.4m to convert 31.5m gasoline and diesel vehicles in the UK to battery power. Reported that a ton of copper was needed. This amount represents twice the annual production of cobalt, twice the production of neodymium, and 75% of the world’s lithium production.

As a result, European countries, including the UK, need to effectively circulate the reserves of these metals by mining them in the environment and deploying them to new technologies. By 2035, which is aimed at stopping all production of gasoline and diesel cars in the UK now, it is expected that there will be 245m electric vehicles on roads around the world, which means 17 million breakdown vehicles are scrapped annually.

Professor Herrington said: These vehicles can provide recoverable metals to a large part of the new world. [electric vehicles] Appropriate recycling strategy.

According to the study, the demand for raw materials such as graphite, cobalt and lithium is expected to increase by nearly 500% in the future, but up to half of the cobalt needed to supply European battery factories can be found on the existing nickel continent. The mine is likely Cornwall will supply two-thirds of the UK’s lithium demand.

Professor Herrington said that if the government and the private sector work together to make products such as batteries easy to disassemble and recycle, a full circular green economy is possible by 2030.

However, the growing trend means that potentially controversial mining, including deep-sea mining, could still play an important role.

Professor Herrington said: While there are enough geological resources to supply the necessary metals, we must carefully balance the need for mining and the requirements to address environmental issues in order to provide a green future.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos