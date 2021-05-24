Soccer United Marketing, owned by US Soccer MLS, separates after nearly 20 years





The American Football Federation and Soccer United Marketing – the marketing arm of Major League Soccer – announced on Sunday that they will not be renewing their commercial rights partnership when the current agreement expires at the end of 2022.

The Sports Business Journal was the first to report the news.

– MLS Power Ranking: Seattle reigns supreme, Columbus falls – Stream games live and reruns on ESPN + (US only)

As a result, the USSF will take care of selling items such as sponsorships and media rights internally. While this will require increased staffing that will likely reach well in the double digits, the USSF says now is the time to take that step and take back ownership on the commercial rights side of the company. Several sources with knowledge of the ruling added that the plan is for the USSF and MLS to no longer bundle their rights.

“As US Soccer has made this important business decision, the Federation is deeply grateful to [MLS commissioner] Don Garber, Gary Stevenson and all the staff at SUM for helping us achieve so many of our goals and objectives over the past two decades, ”said Secretary General and CEO of American Football Will Wilson in a statement joint between USSF and SUM.

“Due to the incredible professional and personal relationships developed between SUM and US Soccer and the commitment of the two organizations to collaborate together on all aspects of the business, US Soccer has a bright future in the sports landscape as we seek to take the next step in the evolution of American football and continue to strive to be the nation’s premier sport. “

SUM was founded in 2002 after no English-language broadcaster applied for the rights to the 2006 and 2010 World Cups. SUM and the USSF have been partners since 2004, when SUM acquired the rights to the World Cups. former holders of IMG commercial rights. SUM also has a relationship with the Mexican Football Federation to promote friendly matches of national teams in the United States and manages CONCACAF’s worldwide sponsorship rights.

Critics of the USSF-SUM relationship believed there was an inherent conflict of interest given that the federation was in business with a league it apparently governed. Part of the basis of an ongoing lawsuit filed by the now inactive North American Football League argues that the USSF made decisions for the benefit of MLS and to the detriment of competitors like NASL. There was also criticism that no subsequent trade rights agreement between the two sides since 2006 had been put out to tender, implying that the money was left on the table.

Supporters of the deal retorted that SUM had poured more than $ 300 million in guaranteed income into USSF coffers, which allowed it to increase funding for various programs. SUM also argued that much of the revenue it earned was put back into the game. (Editor’s note: ESPN is among the broadcasters who purchased the rights to broadcast MLS matches through SUM and US national teams.)

As for the lack of tenders, SUM CEO and MLS commissioner Garber previously said they were negotiated in exclusive renegotiation windows that are standard practice in the industry.

A source with knowledge of the reasoning for the decision said SUM has been expecting the move for some time, especially since Wilson and USSF Commercial Director David Wright are both former SUM employees. .

“Soccer United Marketing is proud to have worked closely with US Soccer for nearly two decades to elevate football in this country,” Garber said in the joint statement. “Over the past two decades, SUM’s support for the federation has been unwavering and we have achieved all of our goals of improving the commercial value of American football. We will always be available to collaborate with them in our collective goal of advancing football around the world. USA, Soccer United Marketing looks forward to focusing on exciting and exciting new opportunities for Major League Soccer and its future partners. A 20 year commercial representation relationship is extremely rare in the sports industry. We’re proud of everything we’ve accomplished together, and we wish US Soccer the best of luck as they embark on this next chapter. “

Despite the end of the partnership, which will begin in 2023, the two parties have expressed their determination to continue working together.

“The close relationship between SUM, MLS and US Soccer will remain a priority and remain an essential part of the overall development of the sport at the highest level, and we look forward to the next steps in the continued growth of football in the United States.”

