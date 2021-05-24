US equities, stable futures; Cryptos extend its fluctuations: market envelopment





Bloomberg

China’s first global commodity boom warning sign flashes

(Bloomberg) – One of the pillars of this year’s meteoric commodity recovery – Chinese demand – may be faltering. across the planet. Already the world’s largest consumer, China has spent $ 150 billion on crude oil, iron ore and copper ore alone in the first four months of 2021. Resurgent demand and rising prices mean that is $ 36 billion more than the same period last year. From record levels, Chinese government officials are trying to temper prices and cut some of the speculative scum that has driven markets. Wary of inflating asset bubbles, the People’s Bank of China has also restricted the flow of money to the economy since last year, albeit gradually to avoid derailing growth. At the same time, financing for infrastructure projects has shown signs of slowing. Economic data from April suggests that China’s economic expansion and its credit boost – new credit as a percentage of GDP – may have be already increased, placing the rally in a precarious situation. The most obvious impact of China’s deleveraging would reverberate through metals critical to real estate and infrastructure spending, from copper and aluminum to steel and its main ingredient, iron ore. credit spikes, said Alison Li, co-head of base metals research at Mysteel in Shanghai. This refers to global credit, but Chinese credit is a big part of it, especially when it comes to infrastructure and real estate investment, but the impact of declining credit in China could ripple out widely, threatening the rise in prices. world oil and even China. crop markets. And while the tightening money supply hasn’t stopped many metals from reaching staggering levels in recent weeks, some, like copper, are already seeing consumers turn away from rising prices. negative impact on Chinese demand for raw materials, said Hao. Zhou, Senior Emerging Markets Economist at Commerzbank AG. So far, real estate and infrastructure investments have not shown an obvious deceleration. But they should have a downward trend in the second half of this year. A lag between the withdrawal of credit and the recovery of the economy and its impact on commodity purchases in China may mean that the markets have not yet peaked. However, its companies could potentially soften their imports due to tighter credit conditions, which means that the direction of the global commodity market will depend on the extent to which the recovery in economies, including the United States and the United States. in Europe, may continue to drive up prices. an expansion of capacity, such as Beijing’s move to develop the country’s crude oil refining and copper smelting industries. Purchases of materials needed for production in these sectors could continue to register gains, albeit at a slower pace. An example of a slowdown in purchases is likely that of refined copper, Mysteels Li said. The premium paid for the metal at the port of Yangshan has already reached its lowest level in four years as a sign of declining demand, and imports are expected to drop. fall this year, she said. has a few months to go, according to a recent note from Citigroup Inc., citing the lag between peak credit and peak demand. From around $ 10,000 a tonne now, the bank expects copper to hit $ 12,200 by September, a momentum playing out in the ferrous metals markets as well. at Kallanish Commodities Ltd. Demand for iron ore reacts with a delay of several months before the tightening. Demand for steel is still at record levels due to the economic recovery and ongoing investment, but is expected to decline slightly by the end of the year. For agriculture, the credit crunch may not affect that China’s soaring crop imports around the margins, said Ma Wenfeng, analyst at Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultant Co. Less liquidity in the system could push down domestic prices by dampening speculation, which could in turn reduce the low proportion of imports processed by private companies, he said. owners of giants to continue importing cereals to cover the domestic deficit of nations, to replenish the state’s reserves and to respect the obligations of the trade agreements with the United States No disaster More generally, the tightening of the policy of Beijing does not mean a disaster for the commodities bulls. On the one hand, the authorities are unlikely to accelerate deleveraging from this point, according to the latest comments from the State Council, China’s cabinet. Internal advice from our macro department is that the country will not tighten. not too much credit – they just won’t relax any further, said Harry Jiang, head of trade and research at Yonggang Resouces, a commodities trader in Shanghai. The credit crunch is not of great concern to us, and in any case, commodity markets are no longer almost entirely under the sway of Chinese demand. In the past, the inflection point for industrial metal prices often coincides with that of the credit cycle in China, Larry said. Hu, chief economist of China at Macquarie Group Ltd. But that doesn’t mean it will be like that this time around, too, because the US has triggered a much bigger stimulus than China and their demand is very high. who probably don’t want to risk stifling their much-admired recovery by sharp policy swings. I expect real estate investment in China to slow down, but not too much, he said. Investment in infrastructure has not changed too much in recent years, nor will it change this year. In addition, China has increased consumer spending as a lever for growth and is no longer so dependent on infrastructure and real estate investments than it was before, Bruce said. Pang, head of macro and strategic research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong. The disruption of the global supply of commodities due to the pandemic is also a new factor that may support prices, he said. or through overseas purchases, are other complicating factors when it comes to assessing import demand and prices for specific products, analysts say. Bloomberg LP

