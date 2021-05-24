Asia cautious ahead of US inflation test, Bitcoin slips





A man is reflected on a stock quote board in Tokyo, Japan on February 26, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon

Asian stocks started cautiously on Monday as investors eagerly awaited a key read on U.S. inflation this week for advice on monetary policy, while Bitcoin took a kick out after China cracked down on it. mining and cryptocurrency trading.

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) barely changed in slow trading. Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) added 0.1% and South Korea (.KS11) was flat.

Futures on Nasdaq were down 0.2% and futures on S&P 500 were a bit firmer.

After surveys of global service sectors showed spectacular growth on Friday, all eyes will be on US personal consumption and inflation figures this week.

A high reading of the core inflation numbers would sound the alarm bells and could reignite discussions about a quick cut by the US Federal Reserve.

The newspaper has a host of Fed speakers this week, including influential Fed Governor Lael Brainard, and markets will be eager to know if they stick to the scenario of patience with politics.

BofA’s monthly survey of fund managers found a record high of 69% of respondents expecting economic growth and inflation above trend globally.

As a result, managers had pushed into commodities and late cycles, where overweight positions were near 15-year highs, while the most crowded trade was Bitcoin.

“With such optimistic views on growth and inflation, the risk for investors is that growth will slow down and inflation will turn out to be temporary,” BofA analysts said in a note.

In addition, technology, which was seen to be crowded fairly recently, is now back to an underweight position and would likely benefit if inflation fears abated.

Crowded Bitcoin trading has left it vulnerable to a selloff, with investors rushing to mass exits, seeing it drop 50% from its all-time high. The cryptocurrency lost 13% on Sunday alone and was the last 8% trade to $ 34,601.

It has been in part affected by China’s crackdown on mining and trading the world’s largest cryptocurrency as part of ongoing efforts to prevent speculative and financial risks. Read more

Major currencies were flat in comparison, with the euro standing at $ 1.2179 after repeatedly failing to clear chart resistance around $ 1.2244 last week.

The dollar was idling against the yen at 108.94, stuck between support at 108.56 and resistance around 109.33. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar had stabilized at 90.073 after hitting its lowest since January at 89.646 on Friday.

The weakness of the dollar combined with concerns about inflation and the insane volatility of cryptocurrencies to put gold back in favor. The metal was last at $ 1,881 an ounce, after hitting its highest since January.

“The recent mix of a strong US CPI, weak employment, and Fed policymakers willing to let inflation out while targeting the employment deficit, could remain bullish for some time,” Michael said. Hsueh, commodities and currency strategist at Deutsche Bank.

The rally in gold has been associated with a strong rally in parts of the commodity complex, increasingly represented by agriculture, metals and transportation indices this year, and a high of 8 years of 10-year US inflation expectations. “

Oil prices edged up on Monday after suffering a loss last week as investors braced for the resumption of supplies of Iranian crude.

Brent was the latest up 6 cents to $ 66.50 per barrel, while US crude added 11 cents to $ 63.69 per barrel.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

