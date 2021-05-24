Seize the moment: an economic strategy that transforms the UK economy





This year should be a turning point. We have the opportunity to unite as a nation once a generation and agree to transform the UK economy over the next 10 years. COVID-19, our new relationship with the EU, our goal to achieve zero net emissions, and the ever-accelerating pace of technological advances all call for a far more ambitious and combined strategy than the UK has created.

What is momentary capture?

Seize the moment is the CBI’s new economic strategy for the UK economy, the result of months of economic analysis and consultations with hundreds of CBI members. The report identifies six business-led opportunity awards the UK can win by 2030.

A decarbonised economy, an innovation economy adopted by all, a globalised economy with groundbreaking ideas and technologies, makes UK a trading power, a locally thriving economy that ensures all regions and countries have unique global strengths, the basis of health well-being and economic growth.

The report also explains how companies can achieve these awards, including how all companies can accelerate their path to net-zero, adopt new technologies, and export more successfully. The heart of your business is how you can empower millions of employees to gain greater resilience, well-being, and opportunities in the workplace. And by pursuing these awards, companies can not only benefit them, but also lead to broader transformation that will benefit the community and our country as a whole.

This report details all the businesses operating in these areas, the specific companies and sectors, and the real benefits to society.

By 2030, health interventions in and outside the workplace could increase GVA 180 billion. If we continue to take advantage of the health care our employers have shown for our employees during the pandemic, we could increase our export revenues by an additional 20 billion in 2030 if we have the right knowledge. How to take advantage of overseas opportunities The 150 billion increase to GVA by 2030 could be provided by bridging the UK skills gap in the future AI proliferation and SME technology adoption could add 38 billion and 45 billion to the UK GVA in 2030, respectively A new source of regional prosperity could be protected through these verbal business clusters, which are likely to emerge by 2030 due to net zero transitions, resulting in more exports of UK hydrogen electrolyzer production to the EU, resulting in an additional 8 billion in revenue. What are we asking for?

No corporate, central, regional, or mandated person can achieve success in isolation. Hence, the CBI report presents the necessary partnerships between government and business to realize our ambitions for each of the six prizes.

This includes further recommendations from the UK government on how it can accelerate its growth plans.

1. Regulatory reform for investment and innovation

We require all economic regulators to prioritize investment, innovation and agility as part of their core work.

2. Global leading clusters in our region and country

It delegates to the CBI to develop coalitions that can expand economic clusters across the country, and writes a playbook on how to build a unique regional and national comparative advantage.

3. Delivering transformed technologies for tomorrow’s economy

It makes the skills more demanding and accessible to everyone, and frees up money trapped in apprenticeships, allowing businesses to invest in everyone’s lifelong learning.

4. Unlock Finance for Growth and Investment

Co-chaired by HM Treasury, Bank of England and the CBI, it creates a new strategic dialogue on future financing, integrating the entire value chain from hungry to private investors. This will add a customer perspective to the Bank of England’s productive finance workstream, and will shape proposals to promote cultural change to power growth by unlocking more pension funds, endurance capital, and private sector finance.

5. UK Long-Term Tax Roadmap

It sets the way for the tax system to regain public finances in a way that supports corporate investment, net zero transition, and in a manner consistent with the UK’s international competitiveness.

The CBI will also change and will seize moments where it will play a far more active role in transforming the economy.

Regardless of decarburization, diversity or leveling up, the CBI will serve as a collective engine to realize the UK’s full potential. This is not just a report, it is an exercise. The CBI will work tirelessly to coordinate resources behind this strategy and to mobilize and support businesses across the country. The road to prosperity.

Capture the moment.

