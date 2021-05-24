US-UK travel restrictions will not be lifted sooner or later, officials say





On Thursday, May 20, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the US-UK travel policy will not change anytime soon, according to a Forbes report.

Biden and his team have been in discussions with government and industry officials for the past month and have not yet reached a decision, but have tried to develop a plan for vaccinated Europeans to enter the United States. Although no official schedule has been set, sources from the Biden administration previously told CNBC that they had hoped that the United States could lift the British and European Union (EU) travel bans by mid-May.

The US and UK administrations are under pressure from travel sector organizations, businesses, trade unions and airlines to resume transatlantic travel for non-essential visitors. The 27-country block will be welcomed in the summer, especially after the news earlier this week that the EU approved a ruling that completely prevented tourists from outside.

In response to the news, Roger Dow, President and CEO of the American Travel Association, issued a statement urging the US government to follow the lead of the EU. The European Union’s risk-based, science-driven international travel resumption plan will spur the United States to pay attention to the many demands for plans and timetables to safely reopen the border, he wrote. Appropriate conditions are in place. Vaccinations are increasing, infections are decreasing, all inbound visitors must prove they have undergone testing or have recovered, and the vaccine status can be determined.

Americans who have been vaccinated can travel to other countries as the EU government knows they are essential tourist consumers and will safely support the economic recovery, Dow said. He also argued that the Quid Pro Quor factor works. The US is excluded from the whitelist in the UK and EU It’s because we haven’t yet proceeded to allow overseas visitors to revisit, he insisted.

A White House spokesman told Reuters at a press conference Wednesday when asked whether the United States plans to allow reciprocal entry to vaccinated European visitors, he said in an interview with Reuters that there were no changes to the currently planned travel restrictions.

At the same time, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pointed out that any decision to loosen or lift restrictions is fundamentally a public health issue, so the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will ultimately determine the matter.

American and British passports on vintage world map. (Photo source: iStock/Getty Images E+/belterz)

On the other side of the pond, as it no longer belongs to the EU, the UK government continues to deliberate on the restrictions, even though it has officially declared that it has resumed overseas travel on May 17th. Under the UK’s new traffic lights, the system has classified the United States as an amber country, requiring everyone arriving from the United States (including returning residents) to undergo a 10-day quarantine limit and undergo a series of COVID-19 screenings.

The UK government’s green list currently includes only 12 countries. Despite the prime minister’s advice that British people should not go to amber destinations unless absolutely necessary, 300,000 air travelers decided it was worth the risk this week when the ban on international travel in the UK was lifted. Health Minister Matt Hancock, along with Oxford University professor and government vaccine adviser, warned the public that foreign holidays are a very bad idea right now.

To further complicate matters, the latest COVID-19 strain from India, a triple mutant strain named B.1.617.2, has set foot in certain areas of the UK. List of future safe countries in the EU.

According to the Telegraph, the EU diplomat said, “The decision to Britain is questionable. It wasn’t until recently when the number of Britain was good.” “If the UK is on the list now, there are fears that the surge in Indian strains might need to withdraw again next week.

All of this, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps declared on Thursday that the UK is not in a hurry to expand its green list of non-quarantine destinations as the UK cannot endanger the case of imports of Covid-19.

