US imposes restrictions on Ethiopia’s assistance in Tigray





Ethiopians fleeing the Tigray region walk towards a river crossing from Ethiopia to Sudan, near the Hamdeyat refugee transit camp, which is home to refugees fleeing fighting in the Tigray region on the border with Sudan, the December 1, 2020. REUTERS / Baz Ratner / File photo

The US government has said it is imposing sweeping restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia due to the atrocities in Tigray, as well as banning current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean government officials it considers responsible for the crisis.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Sunday that the new US actions are to push for a resolution to the crisis: “The time has come for the international community to act.”

Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands more have been forced to leave their homes in the Tigray region since November, after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) launched attacks on the forces. Ethiopian. Ethiopian troops and soldiers from neighboring Eritrea have been accused of massacres and murders in their fight against the rebel group.

The Ethiopian government’s efforts to quash the TPLF rebellion have sparked an ethnic witch hunt across the country, according to a Reuters investigation this month, which found that Tigrayans had been arrested, harassed, sacked or suspended from their homes. work, or had their bank accounts temporarily frozen. .

Blinken said the United States will continue to provide humanitarian aid and some other essential aid to Ethiopia and maintain its existing broad restrictions on assistance to Eritrea.

Blinken said the United States can also deny visas for “members of the security forces, or other individuals, including Amhara regional and irregular forces and members” of the TPLF whom they deem “responsible. or accomplices in the resolution of the crisis in Tigray. “

He also warned that if those responsible for undermining a resolution to the Tigray crisis fail to reverse course, they should anticipate further action from the United States and the international community.

Blinken said the parties “have taken no significant steps to end hostilities or pursue a peaceful resolution of the political crisis.”

The United States called on the Ethiopian government to honor its public commitments to hold all those responsible for human rights violations and abuses accountable, protect civilians and ensure unhindered humanitarian access, Blinken said. He also urged the “Eritrean government to respect its public commitment and immediately return its troops to internationally recognized Eritrean territory.”

The Ethiopian government is under increasing pressure from the international community to show responsibility as reports of the atrocities in Tigray mount. The European Union has suspended budget support payments amid reports of brutal gang rapes, massacres of civilians and widespread looting in the northern region. Read more

Ethiopia has pledged to investigate human rights violations and Ethiopia and Eritrea have pledged the withdrawal of Eritrean troops.

The United Nations has said war crimes may have been committed by all parties involved in the conflict.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos