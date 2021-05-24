



The UK is the world’s most digitally developed country after the epidemic accelerated digital adoption, new research reveals.

According to a McKinsey survey of more than 20,000 European citizens, 86% in the UK have used e-commerce or online services in the past six months.

About 7 million Brits have access to new digital services since Christmas, especially the grocery and education sector as a result of the epidemic, with a total of 43 million digital users this year.

Research shows that fully digital is the preferred channel across industries except for groceries, with 48% of users not going online in their stores.

Digital growth has stagnated across Europe over the past six months, and when the epidemic is over, McKinsey predicts that it will start to decline again. In fact, according to a survey, Brits over 9m expect to return to their real stores after the epidemic ends.

As consumers reach high levels of digital penetration in most regions and industries, the acceleration to digital channels now appears to have leveled in both Europe and the United States, McKinsey said.

As a result, even if total digital adoption remains above pre-epidemic levels, many industries and regions will see some negative net shift in digital use after the pandemic compared to 2020.

While new digital users appear to be younger and richer, the UK’s 35-44 year olds plan to use fewer digital services after the pandemic due to data processing cited as a major source of distrust across industries.

Entertainment is the least credible industry despite the influx of new users from the epidemic, with banks at number one.

