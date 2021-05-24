



Activists are urging the UK government to ban exports of plastic waste to all countries, invest in the domestic recycling industry, and set binding targets for plastic reduction.

Activists are pushing to step up environmental legislation returning to Congress on Wednesday to more effectively address the global plastic waste crisis.

Greenpeace, which unveiled last week how plastic waste from seven major UK supermarkets is being burned and thrown away in Turkey rather than being recycled, wants ministers to ban all plastic exports by 2025. Other activists also support the ban on the export of all plastic waste. However, some have warned that without proper enforcement, this kind of ban would simply catch the headlines.

The bill includes a ban on the export of plastic waste to developing countries or non-OECD countries. However, the ban still allows plastic waste to be sent to developing countries that are demanding it.

A Plastic Planet’s Sian Sutherland said the loophole should be closed and the legislation should go further and stop the export of plastic waste to all countries.

Sutherland said it was no coincidence that Turkey, an OECD country, has become the top destination for plastic waste in the UK, as it has become clear to the waste industry that exports to developing countries will no longer be allowed.

We now have to own our own trash. Sutherland should stop exporting plastic waste to all countries. Anything that is nothing more than a total ban on exports would be appropriately effective. It also supports a ban on incineration that burns fossil fuels.

Despite the ministers’ commitment to green Brexit, the UK lags behind Europe in the war to tackle the global plastic waste crisis.

More than half of the plastic waste that the UK government says recycle is sent abroad, often to countries like Turkey, without the infrastructure needed to dispose of it in an environmentally sustainable way.

Meanwhile, EU countries banned sending plastic packaging waste to developing countries in January. We are far behind on this, Sutherland said.

Turkey, an OECD country with a recycling rate of only 12% in the past two years, has become a major destination for plastic waste in the UK.

UK exports to the UK rose from 12,000 tonnes in 2016 to 209,642 tonnes in 2020, accounting for about 30% of UK plastic waste exports. On Tuesday, Turkey said it would ban imports of most plastic waste within 45 days after Greenpeace’s revelation. Greenpeace has left plastic waste from major UK supermarkets, far from recycling, for investigators to throw away, burn, accumulate in mountains, and run down rivers and seas.

The Green Alliance, an independent think tank, said it is illegal to export plastic waste to the country if there is a belief that this kind of export is already in violation of the Basel Convention and will not be handled in an environmentally sound manner.

Libby Peake, director of resource policy at the Green Alliance, said the export ban is only effective if there is investment in monitoring and enforcement.

Our biggest concern is when they don’t put in proper enforcement after deciding to announce an export ban as a headline-taking measure. The UK already has a problematic track record regarding export monitoring. We are already violating the International Basel Convention.

All you need to do is to monitor and enforce existing and future regulations.

Peake also said it is important to invest in domestic recycling infrastructure and create reuse and refill systems to reduce the amount of plastic the UK uses. We first need to reduce the use of plastics and have the right infrastructure in place to handle waste in this country, she said.

The UK per capita is the second largest producer of plastic waste in the world after the US.

Sutherland said it was important to reduce the use of plastics. What the bill needs is a goal of reducing plastics, she said. There is no goal of reducing the use of plastics. If you don’t have a goal to tell you what success is, how can you measure it?

Industry group British Plastics Federation said it supports a move away from plastic waste exports. Stephen Hunt, BPF Member Services Director, said: Environmental legislation will create new forces to stop plastic waste from exporting to developing countries. The plastics industry supports this, introduces stringent measures to prevent export-related fraud, and assists in implementing existing regulations to ensure that exported plastic waste is disposed of in an environmentally sound manner.

It may seem surprising, but the industry has actually been asking the UK for years to lower its reliance on exporting plastic waste for recycling, and the BPF recycling roadmap shows how the UK can reduce the amount of plastic waste it exports by more than half and eliminate it. Shows. Export poor quality materials and reduce plastic waste to landfill by 2030 by 1%.

Greenpeace political activist Megan Randles said: The environmental legislation gives the government the opportunity to set a goal of reducing disposable plastics by 50% by 2025. Our evidence that UK plastic waste has been dumped and burned in Turkey is that the government uses the powers of the environmental legislation to ban all plastic waste exports.

Before claiming to be a global leader in plastic pollution, we must stop becoming a global source of pollution.

