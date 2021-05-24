Overabundance of liquidity in the US financial system puts pressure on the Fed’s key rate





The Federal Reserve may need to recalibrate its policy toolbox, analysts say, as a glut of liquidity flowing through the U.S. financial system has made it harder for the central bank to maintain tight control over its policy rate.

Short-term interest rates have fallen to historically low levels since the start of this year, as cash-strapped financial institutions compete to lend it in very low-risk vehicles, such as corporate bonds. ‘US state maturing in the near future. repurchase agreements.

“There is obviously a huge, insatiable demand. . . and it’s like a game of musical chairs to figure out who can find the supply first, ”said Teresa Ho, strategist at JPMorgan, who estimates there is a supply-demand gap of $ 751 billion. dollars in funding markets in April.

The surge in liquidity stems in part from the Fed’s asset purchase program in which it purchases $ 120 billion in U.S. government debt each month. Bank deposits shifted into money market funds as well as plans by the Treasury Department to withdraw its record cash reserve and disburse funds associated with the recent stimulus package passed by Congress have also increased reserve balances.

At the same time, the ministry has reduced its issuance of treasury bills, which mature in a year or less, reducing the supply of a key asset used to store cash.

Large amounts of liquidity returned to the Fed, demand for the central bank’s reverse repurchase facility – which gives financial firms a place to temporarily park it – increased. Last week, daily use climbed to the highest level since 2017, reaching $ 369 billion on Friday.

These factors pushed the Fed’s benchmark interest rate to a level that has started to gain more attention from analysts and investors.

The federal funds rate hovers at 0.06%, well below the middle of the 0 to 0.25% rate targeted by the central bank. A sustained tick below 0.05% could be enough to spur the Fed to act, said Kelcie Gerson, strategist at Morgan Stanley.

The Fed has already expanded access to the reverse repo program and has lifted limits on the amount of cash that financial companies can park at the central bank from $ 30 billion to $ 80 billion in order to drain liquidity from the system and slow down drift in short. forward rate.

A next step could be to increase the interest the Fed pays banks on the reserves they hold at the central bank, analysts say. Another is the increase in the rate that the Fed pays in its reverse repurchase program.

“The Fed is vigilant on this issue,” added Thomas Simons, economist at Jefferies. “They don’t want this to get out of hand.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos