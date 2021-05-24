Advised the UK on a new approach to US tariffs





The UK today (May 24) initiates a tariff review on the United States in response to ongoing trade disputes involving steel and aluminum.

In response to U.S. unfair Section 232 tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, public consultations have been initiated to ensure that future tariffs that apply are shaped in the interests of the UK.

The UK is currently taking action on products such as whiskey, motorcycles and cigarettes in response to US tariffs. Originally introduced by the EU, these measures were carried over from the UK at the beginning of the year.

Today’s announcement will help ensure that these measures are tailored to the needs of the UK economy and shaped to defend industries across the UK, including steel and aluminum manufacturers.

International Trade Minister Leeds Truss is calling for an agreement to abolish tariffs and alleviate disputes in positive discussions with the United States on the matter.

International Trade Minister Liz Truss said:

Now we can shape these tariffs to reflect British interests and tailor them to our economy.

The UK will take all necessary steps to protect the steel industry from illegal tariffs that could damage UK industry and damage business.

Ultimately, however, we want to curtail these disputes, working closely with the United States on issues like WTO reform and addressing unfair trade practices in non-market economies.

The initiation of negotiations is part of a government strategy to ease trade tensions so that the United States and the United Kingdom can move on to the next stage of trade relations.

The consultation now runs for 6 weeks and UK companies, industry leaders and stakeholders can enter their opinions online here.

After reviewing all evidence, the government will issue a decision on the readjustment action along with a summary of the consultations.

background

In 2018, the U.S. government announced that it would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the EU under section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

Tariffs currently in progress are not justified under WTO regulations and are unfairly targeting British steel and aluminum manufacturers and should be removed. Claims that Britain’s imports of steel and aluminum harm the US’s national security are false and unfounded.

In response, the EU has imposed balancing measures on US products. The UK switched these measures and continued to apply from January 1, 2021, when the UK became an independent trading country again.

The UK’s preference is to completely eliminate additional US tariffs, in which case there is no longer a need to apply rebalancing measures.

