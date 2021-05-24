British companies join forces to build innovative beam-hopping satellites





A group of space technology companies in the UK are developing new beam-hopping satellites that will allow them to switch over which part of the world the satellites cover, and thanks to government funding, they can manage real-time spikes in commercial demand or in emergencies such as natural disasters. You can respond. .

Industry partners led by OneWeb, a global satellite communications network, have received more than 32 million units from the British Space Agency through the European Space Agency’s Sunrise Program for a demonstration satellite scheduled for launch in 2022.

Nicknamed Joey-Sat due to its beam-hopping capability, the satellite can remotely direct its beams to increase coverage in specific locations, such as high usage areas where the network is struggling to handle demand.

Science Secretary Amanda Solloway said:

From catastrophe help to airplanes to broadband delivery, this incredible technology will show how the next generation of 5G connectivity can benefit all of us on Earth.

It’s fantastic to see our top space technology companies join forces on this exciting project that will put the UK at the forefront of satellite communications technology.

This new funding, based on the British Space Agency’s previous investment in the Sunrise Programme, will enable OneWeb to work with other British companies SatixFy, Celestia UK and Astroscale UK to demonstrate second-generation satellite constellation technology.

Massimiliano Ladovaz, OneWeb’s Chief Technology Officer, said:

Innovation and collaboration are at the heart of OneWeb. Working with partners, Oneweb will accelerate the development and expansion of state-of-the-art technology and manufacturing capabilities for the benefit of communities, businesses and governments around the world.

This is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with talented potential supply chain partners, and we are delighted with the support of ESA and the British Space Agency to bring ongoing innovation across the OneWebs connected ecosystem.

The satellite pilot beam hopping payload will be developed by SatixFy in Farnborough. User terminals supporting this satellite are being developed by SatixFy, which has won more than 25 million awards.

Charlie Bloomfield, CEO of SatixFy Space Systems, said:

We are really excited to partner with OneWeb to demonstrate new groundbreaking satellite payload capabilities in space next year.

The British Space Agency’s 25 million funding through ESA, consistent with SatixFys’ own internal investments, will provide the lowest cost and highest performance electronically tuned multi-beam user terminals as well as demonstrate best-in-class future payload capabilities. In the market. UKSA and ESA support has been fundamental to unlocking these new technologies and we look forward to a beneficial and lasting partnership with them.

Edinburgh-based Celestia UK received $4.4 million to develop and test smart ground station technology featuring multi-beam electronically steered antennas to reduce the footprint and cost of each ground station and increase the efficiency of the entire terrestrial network.

Credit: Celestia

Jos Alonso, president of Celestia UK, said:

The business opportunities that OneWeb and the UK Space Agency have presented to Celestia UK in the context of the Sunrise Program are amazing. The pioneering project we are developing is expected to be a game changer in the satcom ground segment market.

Gateways and user terminals are key elements of the OneWeb suite, and Celestia UK’s products are state-of-the-art and suitable for commercial purposes. We are very proud to be part of Sunrise.

The Sunrise Program has maintained a clear focus on encouraging the development of Responsible Spaces using debris removal technology, and this element is being developed at Astroscale UK at Harwell Campus, Oxfordshire. Astroscale UK has received close to 2.5 million dollars to develop a new technology to safely orbit unresponsive satellites.

Astroscales’ current mission, ELSA-d, is preparing its way for a multi-debris removal service, ELSA-M. These funds will support the development of additional technological innovations and UK orbital services technology, and will demonstrate the government’s efforts to develop a new, sustainable and vibrant space economy.

John Auburn, Managing Director of Astroscale UK and Co-Chair of UKspace’s In-Orbit Services and Manufacturing Working Group, said:

Astroscale UK will deliver significant innovations in space debris removal, develop new expertise on the Harwell Campus, and provide UK commercial leadership to protect space for future generations.

Following the ELSA-d mission demonstration at the end of this year, the Sunrise program will help mature waste removal technologies for commercial service launches by 2024.

OneWeb currently has 182 satellites, with 36 additional satellites expected to launch on May 27th. Designed to provide global and resilient connectivity services to organizations and governments, the OneWebs network features 648 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, global gateways, and air, maritime and land user terminals. At the end of 2021, OneWeb will begin offering commercial services to the Arctic region and expand to its global reach in 2022.

Elodie Viau, Director of Communications and Integration Applications at ESA, said:

Joey-Sat will be used to show how the next generation of 5G connectivity can benefit life on Earth. ESA is proud to support the European space industry in bringing this innovation to the competitive global telecommunications marketplace. Congratulations to all partners involved.

With the support of these UK companies, OneWeb has already begun creating a roadmap for future generation sets in preparation for the launch of the Gen2 set in 2025.

OneWeb recently launched its first innovation challenge to keep it at the forefront of satellite communications technology and find new technologies that will give future constellations the ability to meet the needs of end users.

The results of the UK’s latest size and health report, commissioned by the British Space Agency and published this week, show that UK space sector imports have risen from 14.8 billion to 16.4 billion, representing an actual growth of 5.7%. , Employment increased 3,200 from 41,900 to 45,100.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos