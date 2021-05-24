Half of UK children hang out with friends since the epidemic | child





A UK survey found that many children are playing less and playing alone with their friends, and a UK survey will add concerns about the continued impact of closures on child welfare.

According to a Save the Children poll, more than 9 out of 10 (92%) children felt their way of playing changed after the Covid pandemic. Half (51%) said they played less often outside with their friends, 1/3 (34%) said they played more on their own, and nearly a quarter (23%) said they played less sports than before.

More than 30 charities and businesses in the UK have joined forces with child development experts to support summer play for children as part of the recovery process after the mental and physical impact of the epidemic.

Among those registered are the Lego Foundation, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Arsenal Foundation, and British Cycling, all of which will provide resources to encourage and promote children’s play. The organizers are urging other organizations and governments to join the #SummerOfPlay pledge.

Child development experts have expressed concern over the stories the government is catching up after the epidemic, warning they are too focused on catching up with schoolwork rather than prioritizing children’s play and social opportunities during the summer break.

The government is spending $200 million on summer schools primarily for students dropping out of elementary school and entering the 7th grade of middle school. They provide in-depth activities and academic support such as team games, music, drama, and sports.

Helen Dodd, professor of child psychology at the University of Reading, said: Playing with friends is a central part of childhood. It is precious in nature and brings fun and joy to children’s lives. It also provides an opportunity to learn about negotiations, social skills, emotions and relationships.

During the past year, playing with children and friends has been restricted and there is evidence that their mental health has deteriorated. Of all the stories about educational catch-ups, it is important not to forget that children have missed out on play, physical activity and fun with friends.

Earlier this year, a group of scholars called PlayFirstUK sent a letter to the government urging children to have time to play this summer. PlayFirstUK leader Dodd said: This campaign is about community activity based on it. Together with various organizations, we provide children with a worthy summer of play and help them catch up with a lot of what they have. I missed it last year.

The Summer of Play campaign is organized by Save the Children, Play England, Play Scotland, Play Wales, Playboard Northern Ireland, PlayFirstUK, and Playing Out.

Dan Paskins, UK Impact Director at Save the Children, said: Children in the UK and around the world have missed out on a lot over the past year. Creating more opportunities for kids to play is very important to make up for the fun we missed and to support their health and well-being as we get out of the epidemic.

We also know that access to safe places can be much more difficult for people living in poverty. We want to focus on creating more opportunities for vulnerable and minority children who have been disproportionately affected by the epidemic.

Play England Chairman Anita Grant said: This campaign is dedicated to the health, happiness and well-being of the next generation. Playing freely allows your brain to think, develop skills, and let your creativity and imagination flow. Now is the time to create a play area and let children recover

The Save the Children survey was conducted by Vino Brain on 4,556 children aged 7 to 14 from April 29th to May 4th.

