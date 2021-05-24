12 killed and 49 wounded in series of gunfire in the United States over the weekend





A dozen people have been killed and about 50 injured in shootings across the United States over the weekend, after President Joe Biden last month called the country’s gun violence an “epidemic.”

The series of shooting incidents included deaths in New Jersey, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio and Minnesota.

In total, the attacks left 12 people dead and at least 49 injured.

Two people died when gunshots erupted at a house party in Camden, New Jersey on Saturday night, and at least 12 people were injured, police said.

In South Carolina, a 14-year-old girl was killed and 14 people injured during a concert.

Police in Atlanta, Georgia, found three gunshot victims early Sunday after responding to a call about gunfire. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, US media reported.

Three others were killed and eight injured outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, early Sunday morning, while a 16-year-old girl was killed and seven people injured in a Columbus park.

A deadly shooting also took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the day before supporters and relatives of George Floyd, the black man killed by a former white policeman last spring, staged a march on Sunday at the occasion of the first anniversary of his death.

One person was killed and eight others injured, including one victim in critical condition.

Minneapolis police told AFP that a suspect in the shooting had been arrested, while a second suspect had died.

The United States has suffered a series of mass shootings in recent months, including at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, an office building in California, a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado – as well as a birthday party in the same. city ​​a few weeks. later – and in several Atlanta spas.

Biden introduced six executive measures aimed at alleviating the crisis, including a proposed rule to stop “phantom weapons,” as guns made from home kits are known, and to strengthen support for agencies involved in the fight against community violence.

In addition to mass shootings, gun violence in general – including less publicized incidents often involving family members or acquaintances – exploded in the United States last year.

Gun sales jumped at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Overall, 2020 has been one of the most violent years in the United States in decades.

So far this year, there have been at least 200 mass shootings in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

