UK Covid live: People who need self-isolation to get separate accommodation in the pilot scheme | politics





Good morning. Self-isolation for anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus or who has come into contact with someone who has tested positive has been an important tool in controlling the epidemic and will continue to be important in deterring local outbreaks. It’s very difficult for people to follow. Today the government announced that it is piloting a new plan to allow people to self-isolate in the UK, including providing people with alternative accommodation.

In a press release summarizing the pilot, the Ministry of Health and Human Services says:

The government will launch nine pioneering pilots in the UK to test new and creative ways to help people adhere to self-isolation rules in areas with high infection rates, including new strains.

In cooperation with local governments, the government is supporting pilots with a 12m that will be used for various initiatives such as providing alternative accommodation facilities for overcrowded families, expanding existing social welfare support for vulnerable persons, and providing social welfare support such as providing friend services. Language communication support for individuals whose first language is not English, for those affected by mental health due to blockades and outbreaks of variants. This pilot is designed to encourage people who are most at risk of catching and spreading Covid-19 come out for testing and successfully self-isolate if tested positive.

The pilot is taking place in Newham. Yorkshire and Humber; Lancashire (Blackburn & Darwen and Blackpool); Greater Manchester; Cheshire and Merseyside; Kingston; Hackney; Peterborough, Fenland and South Holland; And somerset. Different locations are trying different approaches, and alternative lodging plans are being tried in Newham and Peterborough, Fenland and South Holland.

James Jamieson, president of the local government association, said:

It is absolutely critical to quickly target local outbreaks and support self-isolation when necessary for the continued fight against the coronavirus.

These pilot plans provide additional insights on how positively responsive people and their contacts are most effective in helping them do the right thing to protect themselves, their families, and the wider community.

This is today’s agenda.

9am: International Trade Secretary Liz Truss participates in the LBC phone call.

11:00 AM: Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks on immigration at the Bright Blue/British Future conference.

12pm: Downing Street will have a daily lobby briefing.

Politics Live is a mix of recent Covid news and non-Covid news, and it’s very likely today. For more Covid coverage, read our global live blog.

I’m trying to monitor the comments (BTL) below the line, but I can’t read them all. If you have a direct question, include Andrew somewhere and you’re more likely to find it. I try to answer the question, and if they are generally interested, I will post the question and reply on line (ATL). Although, I can’t promise to do this for everyone.

If you want to get my attention quickly, I recommend using Twitter. Im on @AndrewSparrow.

