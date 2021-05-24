American coronavirus: Half of states have fully vaccinated at least 50% of adults. We must continue to prevent future outbreaks, official says





These states are Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey , New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota. , Vermont, Virginia, Washington State and Wisconsin.

The state with the highest proportion of adults who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 is Maine – with more than 62% of people 18 and older having completed their vaccines.

In the United States, about 61.3% of American adults have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and about 49.6% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

More than 49% of the country’s total population has received at least one vaccine while more than 39% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the data.

The impact of vaccines is now evident: The country has recorded some of the lowest Covid-19 indicators in about a year and officials say it could soon be even better than that.

“Across the country, cases of Covid-19, serious illness and death are all dropping dramatically,” White House senior Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said in a briefing Friday. “And they can be reduced even further and the risk of a future wave in your community greatly reduced if we keep up the pace of vaccinations.”

Here is the average number of Covid-19 cases in the United States

Over the past week, the United States has averaged over 25,000 new cases and over 540 new deaths from Covid-19 per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

These are still high numbers, experts say.

But they are far from where we were just a few weeks ago. The average daily Covid-19 cases in the country over the past week is down 57% from what it was just a month ago, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

And the seven-day average of daily Covid-19 deaths is down 23% from a month ago, according to this data.

“People who are now infected tend to be younger people, less vulnerable to infection because a large portion of the vulnerable population has been vaccinated,” said Dr Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner of Food and Drug. Administration, on CBS ‘”Face the Nation” Sunday.

More than 85% of Americans 65 and older have received at least one vaccine against Covid-19 and nearly 74% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

“The people most likely to have problems with Covid have now been protected by vaccination and you are seeing a rapid drop in the rate of new hospitalizations as a result,” Gottlieb added.

Kids don’t need face masks outdoors, expert says

Gottlieb also said on Sunday that he no longer believes children should wear masks outside and that the CDC will need to revise its guidelines on summer camps. At the end of April, the agency said that in summer camps people who can get the Covid-19 vaccine should do so, but everyone should wear masks, distance will still be necessary and it is best to stay outside.

“Wearing a mask, you know, is tough in the summer when it’s hot and I don’t think the risk deserves it,” Gottlieb said. “But I think parents need to do a risk assessment of the environment the child is going to be in.”

For example, in crowded indoor environments, it is reasonable to have children wear masks, he said.

The CDC said it was working on updating its guidelines on summer camps.

Since there is no vaccine for children under 12, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said last week that children and adults who are not yet fully vaccinated against Covid-19 still have to wear masks in some contexts.

Children should continue to wear masks in public places as they have done throughout the pandemic, especially when social distancing is not possible, said Dr Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the infectious diseases committee. of the AAP.

Children can remove their masks when they are with family members from the same household or at small gatherings with fully immunized family members and friends and during water sports, such as swimming, or activities in which masks could pose a safety risk, such as gymnastics.

Children under the age of 2 also do not need to wear a mask, Maldonado said.

CNN’s Naomi Thomas, Michael Nedelman and Ben Tinker contributed to this report.

