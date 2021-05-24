Add Kilt Crafting and Blown Glass to Britain’s Endangered Crafts List | Ship





Old crafts, including glass eye, compass and sporan making, have been added to the list of techniques feared to be on the verge of extinction in Britain.

From making currachs (boats made of wooden frames covered with canvas or animal skins) to making hand-blown glass plates, historic crafts passed down through generations are also considered at risk. Lost forever.

More than 20 additional crafts have been added to the updated red list created by researchers from the Heritage Crafts Association (HCA), totaling more than 130 pieces.

HCA says the Covid crisis has exacerbated the problems faced by many artisans, and the blockade and economic problems put many at risk.

Kilt Crafting has been added to the HCA list of Endangered Crafts. Photo: Kilt Maker Lee

Crafts like glass eye making are defined as being very endangered. This means there are fewer practitioners, fewer trainees, and lack of viable paths to convey skills.

Often they serve very niche markets, and artisans cannot afford to withdraw from production to educate their successors because of the fear that the market will disappear.

Mary Lewis, who led the research at HCA, said: Covid-19 has been a tough job for everyone, not just craftsmen with our most basic skills.

Society is changing rapidly around us, and it is more important than ever to be aware of cultural assets that are still available so that we can have an informed discussion about what we want to protect as a resource for the future.

It is also at risk: the technology of manufacturing flat glass blown by hand for centuries. Photo: English Antique Glass Ltd

Allowing endangered crafts to disappear will seriously reduce the chances for future generations to create a sustainable and satisfying livelihood based on these technologies.

The HCA claims that the UK is a world leader in preserving tangible heritage such as museum collections, buildings and monuments, but claims the organization lags behind other countries when it comes to protecting knowledge of intangible heritage. Skills and practices.

The UK is one of the few member states of UNESCO that has not ratified the 2003 Convention on the Protection of Intangible Heritage and warned that the government’s responsibility for cultural heritage lies in the gap between the institutions established to support the arts and cultural heritage.

Compass making at Hull’s B Cooke and Son Ltd. Photo: Courtesy of Glen Milner, B Cooke & Son Ltd

HCA says four crafts, including traditional cricket ball making and lacrosse stick making, have gone extinct in the UK over the past 15 years.

One of the few companies that still makes compass obsolete is Hull’s B Cooke and Son Ltd. Some people buy beautifully crafted instruments to create nostalgia, but even these days of GPS, a reliable compass is essential for sailors and hikers.

Based in Birmingham, the experts at English Antique Glass use hundreds of years of glass plate blowing technology. They made stained glass windows for York Minster and Buckingham Palace, and each piece is unique with air bubbles and slight variations, showing interest and interest in the crafting.

Jost Haas is known as the UK’s last glass eye maker. Most people who have lost their eyes wear plastic prostheses, but some prefer glass eyes. Perhaps because they have always worn one or they can’t stand plastic.

Rather than a critically endangered list, there is a hand-stitched kilt on the endangered list. There are many versions in mass production, but workshops like Edinburgh’s Kiltmakery love kilts designed to last a lifetime or longer.

But it is not a relentlessly gloomy picture. Since the list was last updated in 2019, new crafts haven’t gone extinct, and some, such as gold plating that applies a very thin gold coating to objects, are back again.

Another craft for making handmade wooden sieves went extinct but was revived by Somerset artisan Steve Overthrow, who proudly calls himself the sieve maker.

Other crafts added to the red list include:

This article was amended on May 24, 2021. Only the manufacture of hand-blown flat glass is at serious risk. Glass blowing is generally not dangerous, according to The Heritage Crafts Association.

